The Nighttime Routine I Swear By For My Best Sleep Ever

I'm a huge stickler for adhering to a sleep routine, because sleep is such an important pillar of well-being. After finally finding a solution to my 20-year sleep struggle, I'm very aware that a solid night of rest has the single biggest impact on how I feel the next day.

Like many of you, my daily schedule looks a little different right now in the midst of our public health crisis. But during this time, getting a good night's sleep is especially critical to ensure I keep my baseline well-being in check.

With two young children at home, my sleep patterns can go up and down (I'm sure all moms can relate). That said, I do everything I can to keep the routines constant for the whole family, so that we can fall asleep fast and stay asleep.

Here's exactly what I do nightly to ensure I get my best sleep possible—including the one supplement that's helped me rest well every night, no matter what.*