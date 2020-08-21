What Immune Resilience Actually Means & Why Our Health Depends On It

A few months back, I wrote about the new thinking in the scientific community about rejuvenating the immune system. COVID-19 brings immunity front of mind for most people. But simple “boosts” to your immune system as an inelegant and inadequate approach to lasting immune health.

Your immune system is one of the primary interfaces you have between the interior world of your body and the exterior world of your society and planet. Immunity translates signals. When it senses danger, it ramps up. It activates. Sometimes it misreads the signals and stays over-reactive in a chronic state of alarm that can lead to inflammation and a basket of metabolic diseases we know all too well, like heart disease, diabetes, and a wide range of autoimmune conditions. That chronic inflammation also lives upstream from so many functional detractors from our best lives, like joint pain, aggravating skin conditions, poor sleep, and a lack of energy and vitality.

Sometimes your immune system goes dormant. It gets shy and suppresses itself. This is just as big a problem, with immuno-suppression preventing us from effectively fighting off infection and clearing our cells of the debris they accumulate as we age.

So what we want with immunity is balance. We want quick and appropriate responses to the conditions of our interior and exterior worlds. This is what we mean by resilience. Resilience is the bounce back. It’s the reserve tank your immune system carries to fire up or down, appropriate to the messaging it receives.