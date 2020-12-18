Eating too much of any type of carbohydrates can lead to spikes in your blood glucose levels, also called hyperglycemia. In most healthy people, the body responds to these spikes by releasing insulin, a hormone that works to bring glucose levels back down to normal. If, however, you repeatedly have too much glucose in your body, over time the cells become “numb” to insulin, causing blood sugar to rise. This is known as insulin resistance and it is proinflammatory, potentially causing damage throughout the body.

Aside from inflammation, excess glucose in the bloodstream causes oxidative stress (an overabundance of damaging free radicals in the body), which in turn, causes premature aging.

As a licensed dietetics professional, I was taught that low carbohydrate intake helps not only promote weight loss, but also lowers a chance of developing insulin resistance and metabolic disorders. However, carbohydrates are the body's preferred source of energy, and I don't recommend eliminating them completely.

Instead, I focus on proper meal composition, and eating the highest quality complex carbohydrates. Here's how I do that, morning, noon, and night: