I was all for supplements in theory—I am a wellness editor after all—but in practice, I'd never found one that I felt motivated to take it every day. That is until I tried mindbodgygreen's grass-fed collagen+, a collagen powder that has changed my tepid feelings towards supplementing.

Recently I wrote about how the collagen powder helped ease my joint stiffness, manage overall inflammation, and enhance my natural energy levels. (Read it all here.) But what makes my daily habit so easy is that I have yet to find anything that it doesn't work in—thanks to the taste (the original is super mild; the chocolate is more flavorful and indulgent) and the texture (thick and rich but not chalky).

Perhaps my favorite way I found is in my morning smoothie. It's a decadent, rich, and delicious way to start the day or enjoy as a midday snack. Since I've starting making this part of my go-to morning routine, I've noticed some exciting surprise benefits—not just the ones I mentioned above.