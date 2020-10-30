A Collagen Smoothie This Editor Swears Gives Her Glowing Skin & Thick Hair*
I was all for supplements in theory—I am a wellness editor after all—but in practice, I'd never found one that I felt motivated to take it every day. That is until I tried mindbodgygreen's grass-fed collagen+, a collagen powder that has changed my tepid feelings towards supplementing.
Recently I wrote about how the collagen powder helped ease my joint stiffness, manage overall inflammation, and enhance my natural energy levels. (Read it all here.) But what makes my daily habit so easy is that I have yet to find anything that it doesn't work in—thanks to the taste (the original is super mild; the chocolate is more flavorful and indulgent) and the texture (thick and rich but not chalky).
Perhaps my favorite way I found is in my morning smoothie. It's a decadent, rich, and delicious way to start the day or enjoy as a midday snack. Since I've starting making this part of my go-to morning routine, I've noticed some exciting surprise benefits—not just the ones I mentioned above.
Easy, Hair & Skin-Supporting Smoothie For The AM
With the scoops of the mbg's grass-fed collagen+ I know I'm getting plenty of beauty benefits—I didn't necessarily start taking it for those reasons, but not a bad bonus.* Now my skin looks and feels more hydrated and my locks appear shinier and more nourished, even though I haven't changed any other part of my haircare routine.*
I also appreciate that the smoothie's high antioxidant count—from the berries, spinach, and collagen powder.* What's great is that this powder comes loaded with vitamin C, E, and sulforaphane, all potent antioxidants that work together to neutralize free radical damage.* I spend so much time running outside, so it's important to me that I get plenty of these as they help protect skin from sun damage and UV rays.
The rest of the ingredients add rich texture, sweet-yet-smooth flavor, and enough oomph to keep me going all morning. Plus, it's so easy. Simply toss the below in a blender, and power-up til it's smooth.
Ingredients
- 1 serving mindbodygreen's grass-fed collagen+ in chocolate
- 1 handful of frozen berries
- 2 handfuls of spinach
- 1 cup unflavored oat milk
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1 date