mindbodygreen

Close banner
Recipes

Don't Have A Waffle Iron? You Can Still Make Homemade Waffles With This Trick

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University.
Griddle Pan Waffles With Berry Compote

Image by Simon Smith / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 17, 2020 — 9:09 AM

Waffles are a brunch menu staple and one of those things we don't really make for ourselves at home—largely because they typically require their own special appliance. So for those of us who don't dedicate precious kitchen space to a waffle iron, homemade waffles have been off the menu, till now.

Gaz Oakley, the chef behind the Avant Garde Vegan brand, gives the solution to this problem in his new cookbook Plants Only Kitchen. This is Oakley's third cookbook and provides 70 of his favorite recipes for creating a vegan lifestyle, organized by whether you're looking for a quick cook or to batch cook for meal prep. It's here he shares this genius method for making waffles at home, no waffle iron necessary.

Using a grill pan, first on the stove and then under the broiler, you can successfully mimic the fluffy but crisp texture of homemade waffles. The recipe is of course vegan but also made without processed sugar and can be adapted to be gluten-free. And you'll definitely want to follow his advice of serving the waffles with the homemade berry compote and a dollop of yogurt for the perfect weekend breakfast.

Griddle Pan Waffles With Berry Compote

Serves 4

Article continues below

Ingredients

For the waffles

  • 1 ripe banana
  • 2 cups creamy nondairy milk
  • 3 tbsp. maple syrup
  • 2 tsp. vanilla essence
  • 1 tbsp. chia seeds
  • 2 cups self-raising flour or gluten-free self-raising flour
  • 2 tsp. baking powder
  • Pinch sea salt
  • 2 tbsp. vegetable oil

For the compote

  • 2 cups frozen mixed berries, defrosted
  • 2 tbsp. water
  • 2 tbsp. coconut sugar
  • 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Serve with

  • 2 tbsp. vegan yogurt
  • Fresh mint
  • Drizzle of maple syrup
Article continues below

Method

  1. Add the banana, milk, maple syrup, and vanilla essence to a mixing bowl. Using a potato masher, mash the banana as much as you can to remove the lumps, then stir in the chia seeds.
  2. Sift the flour, baking powder, and salt into the banana mixture, then gently fold everything together using a spatula. Don't overmix or your waffle won't be light and fluffy when it's cooked.
  3. Preheat a nonstick ovenproof griddle pan over a low heat and preheat your broiler to high.
  4. Add the oil to the griddle pan, and when it's hot, add enough batter to cover the base of the pan. Use a spatula to help spread the batter into the corners of the pan.
  5. Allow the waffle to cook for 4 to 5 minutes before placing the pan under the broiler, on the bottom shelf, for 10 minutes.
  6. While the waffle is cooking, add the compote ingredients to a saucepan. Place the pan over a low heat to bubble away until you're ready to serve, stirring occasionally.
  7. After 10 minutes under the broiler, your waffle should have risen nicely and be lovely and golden on the top.
  8. Top the waffle with the compote and serve with yogurt, fresh mint, and maple syrup.

Note: Don't have self-raising flour? It's easy enough to mix your own! Stir together 2 cups of all-purpose flour with 1½ teaspoons of baking powder and ¼ teaspoon of salt.

Excerpted with permission from Plants Only Kitchen by Gaz Oakley; photo by Simon Smith (Hardie Grant 2020).

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University, and she has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

The Tea A Reiki Master Drinks Every Day To Feel Centered & Grounded

Olessa Pindak
The Tea A Reiki Master Drinks Every Day To Feel Centered & Grounded
Recipes

Need Some Breakfast Ideas? Here Are 33 Healthy Recipe Ideas To Try

Abby Moore
Need Some Breakfast Ideas? Here Are 33 Healthy Recipe Ideas To Try
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Spirituality

A Lunar Life Is Coming On Friday: Here's What You Need To Know

The AstroTwins
A Lunar Life Is Coming On Friday: Here's What You Need To Know
Beauty

This DIY Body Scrub Takes Minutes To Make + 3 Ways To Spice It Up

Jamie Schneider
This DIY Body Scrub Takes Minutes To Make + 3 Ways To Spice It Up
Love

6 Ways To Keep Your Relationship Strong As One Person Goes Back To Work

Kelly Gonsalves
6 Ways To Keep Your Relationship Strong As One Person Goes Back To Work
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Beauty

The Top Skin Care Tips For Those In Their 20s (You Can Thank Us Later)

Erin Flaherty
The Top Skin Care Tips For Those In Their 20s (You Can Thank Us Later)
Recovery

4 Simple Ergonomic Tips To Eliminate Work-From-Home Aches & Pains

Ann Barter, D.C.
4 Simple Ergonomic Tips To Eliminate Work-From-Home Aches & Pains
Mental Health

5 Mental Health Challenges We'll Face Post-COVID & How To Address Them

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
5 Mental Health Challenges We'll Face Post-COVID & How To Address Them
Integrative Health

How To Get Vitamin D If You're Stuck Inside Because Of COVID-19

Emma Loewe
How To Get Vitamin D If You're Stuck Inside Because Of COVID-19
Integrative Health

When To Take Magnesium At Night, Based On Your Sleep Pattern

Emma Loewe
When To Take Magnesium At Night, Based On Your Sleep Pattern
Beauty

These Silk Pillowcases Are Worth The Hype — Your Hair Will Thank You

Alexandra Engler
These Silk Pillowcases Are Worth The Hype — Your Hair Will Thank You
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/make-homemade-waffles-without-waffle-iron-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!