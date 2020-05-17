Waffles are a brunch menu staple and one of those things we don't really make for ourselves at home—largely because they typically require their own special appliance. So for those of us who don't dedicate precious kitchen space to a waffle iron, homemade waffles have been off the menu, till now.

Gaz Oakley, the chef behind the Avant Garde Vegan brand, gives the solution to this problem in his new cookbook Plants Only Kitchen. This is Oakley's third cookbook and provides 70 of his favorite recipes for creating a vegan lifestyle, organized by whether you're looking for a quick cook or to batch cook for meal prep. It's here he shares this genius method for making waffles at home, no waffle iron necessary.

Using a grill pan, first on the stove and then under the broiler, you can successfully mimic the fluffy but crisp texture of homemade waffles. The recipe is of course vegan but also made without processed sugar and can be adapted to be gluten-free. And you'll definitely want to follow his advice of serving the waffles with the homemade berry compote and a dollop of yogurt for the perfect weekend breakfast.