Don't Have A Waffle Iron? You Can Still Make Homemade Waffles With This Trick
Waffles are a brunch menu staple and one of those things we don't really make for ourselves at home—largely because they typically require their own special appliance. So for those of us who don't dedicate precious kitchen space to a waffle iron, homemade waffles have been off the menu, till now.
Gaz Oakley, the chef behind the Avant Garde Vegan brand, gives the solution to this problem in his new cookbook Plants Only Kitchen. This is Oakley's third cookbook and provides 70 of his favorite recipes for creating a vegan lifestyle, organized by whether you're looking for a quick cook or to batch cook for meal prep. It's here he shares this genius method for making waffles at home, no waffle iron necessary.
Using a grill pan, first on the stove and then under the broiler, you can successfully mimic the fluffy but crisp texture of homemade waffles. The recipe is of course vegan but also made without processed sugar and can be adapted to be gluten-free. And you'll definitely want to follow his advice of serving the waffles with the homemade berry compote and a dollop of yogurt for the perfect weekend breakfast.
Griddle Pan Waffles With Berry Compote
Serves 4
Ingredients
For the waffles
- 1 ripe banana
- 2 cups creamy nondairy milk
- 3 tbsp. maple syrup
- 2 tsp. vanilla essence
- 1 tbsp. chia seeds
- 2 cups self-raising flour or gluten-free self-raising flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- Pinch sea salt
- 2 tbsp. vegetable oil
For the compote
- 2 cups frozen mixed berries, defrosted
- 2 tbsp. water
- 2 tbsp. coconut sugar
- 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
Serve with
- 2 tbsp. vegan yogurt
- Fresh mint
- Drizzle of maple syrup
Method
- Add the banana, milk, maple syrup, and vanilla essence to a mixing bowl. Using a potato masher, mash the banana as much as you can to remove the lumps, then stir in the chia seeds.
- Sift the flour, baking powder, and salt into the banana mixture, then gently fold everything together using a spatula. Don't overmix or your waffle won't be light and fluffy when it's cooked.
- Preheat a nonstick ovenproof griddle pan over a low heat and preheat your broiler to high.
- Add the oil to the griddle pan, and when it's hot, add enough batter to cover the base of the pan. Use a spatula to help spread the batter into the corners of the pan.
- Allow the waffle to cook for 4 to 5 minutes before placing the pan under the broiler, on the bottom shelf, for 10 minutes.
- While the waffle is cooking, add the compote ingredients to a saucepan. Place the pan over a low heat to bubble away until you're ready to serve, stirring occasionally.
- After 10 minutes under the broiler, your waffle should have risen nicely and be lovely and golden on the top.
- Top the waffle with the compote and serve with yogurt, fresh mint, and maple syrup.
Note: Don't have self-raising flour? It's easy enough to mix your own! Stir together 2 cups of all-purpose flour with 1½ teaspoons of baking powder and ¼ teaspoon of salt.
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.