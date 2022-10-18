In order to look at how people's sleep habits can influence their health, researchers divided participants into two "chronotype" groups: those who go to bed early, and those who go to bed late.

As the study authors note in their research, "'Chronotype' is a circadian classification identifying the preference of an individual to perform an activity or acknowledge alertness during different periods of the day."

The researchers looked at things like the participants' body mass, body composition, insulin sensitivity, and metabolic health, and the participants were also monitored for a week, to study their activity levels throughout the day. They had a controlled diet to eliminate any dietary influences on the results, and were also studied while exercising and at rest, to test fitness levels and "fuel preference" (AKA how their bodies source energy).