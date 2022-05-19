Once upon a time, I had a pretty awkward and comical date in Santa Monica. I was new-ish to Los Angeles and decided to try out a dating site that was famous for its robust matching algorithms. However, on this particular evening on Pico Boulevard, their matching science was, well, not so robust.

I probably should have known something was awry when the handsome maitre d' wished me "good luck" in a distinct, you're-gonna-need-it kind of tone before taking me to the table where my date was already seated.

In lieu of a warm salutation, my date stood up, scanned me from toes to head (yes, in that particular order) and proclaimed with some audible disappointment, "you're taller than your dating app profile said." I replied, "it's nice to meet you too" like any gracious Southern lady would, and proceeded to sit my tall self down. (I'm actually a not-so-tall 5-feet 6-inches, but as my dating profile clearly stated, “I like to wear heels,” so you know, do the math.)

The rest of that date could inspire a Saturday Night Live skit, but allow me to cut to the nutrition-relevant chase (since this article is about nutrition principles and foodstuffs for a long and healthy life, I promise).