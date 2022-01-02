Leptin is your "satiety" hormone. Your own fat cells produce this hormone, and it communicates with your hypothalamus (a part of the brain that regulates your metabolism). Leptin's job is to tell your brain whether or not you have enough fat stored up to fuel your body and burn calories at a normal rate. In other words, it lets you know that you're properly satiated and can stop eating until you're hungry again.

People with leptin resistance, however, are dealing with a miscommunication between their brain and their satiety hormone. This prevents them from getting the memo that they're full and can stop eating. When this happens, leptin levels circulate at a higher level than they should, which can lead to changes in appetite and food cravings, weight gain, sleep disturbances, and more.