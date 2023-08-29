Pre-made burger patties can be filled with refined oils and carbohydrates that are not great for brain health or mood. Research suggests that consuming processed foods leads to increased biomarkers of inflammation1 in the body, which has a well-established link with increased symptoms of depression and anxiety and implications in unhealthy aging.

An easy way around this is to form your own patties using your favorite meat (such as beef, bison, or turkey), fish (I love salmon), or vegetables (homemade lentil or black bean burgers are great). Grilling clean proteins, such as tofu, tempeh, or pasture-raised meat is also a healthy choice.