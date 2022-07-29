Antioxidant-Rich Watermelon & Blueberry Collagen Ice Pops, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist
Who doesn't love a tasty frozen dessert on a hot summer day? If you're looking for a treat with a little more nutritional pizzazz, a homemade ice pop is sure to satisfy—specifically when it's packed with one hidden healthy ingredient: collagen powder.
My antioxidant-rich watermelon, blueberry & collagen ice pop.
For this recipe, watermelon acts as a hydrating and antioxidant-rich base. In fact, watermelon contains lycopene (an antioxidant also found in tomatoes), which can help to protect your cells from oxidative stress.
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*
Beyond delicious and nutritious watermelon, these pops also feature blueberries and collagen powder, which both elevate the antioxidant perks. That's because in addition to collagen peptides, mbg's beauty & gut collagen+ contains an array of other beauty and gut-centric bioactives and micronutrients, to promote glowing skin, strong hair and nails, and gut health (including antioxidant vitamins C and E, plus turmeric and broccoli extracts).* Not to mention, blueberries are naturally rich in anthocyanins and vitamin C, a water-soluble nutrient that supports collagen production in the body.*
In other words, even though these pops have a simple ingredient list, all the components work harmoniously together.
Enjoy these pops poolside for a hydrating and cooling treat that you can rest assured will provide your body with some wonderful, nourishing ingredients.
Uma's Watermelon & Blueberry Collagen Ice Pops
Ingredients
- 2 cups seeded, chopped watermelon
- 1 cup almond or coconut milk (optional)
- ½ teaspoon fresh lime juice
- 1 tablespoon lime zest
- ¼ teaspoon honey
- ½ cup fresh or frozen blueberries
- 1 scoop beauty & gut collagen+
Method
- Pour watermelon, coconut milk, lime juice, lime zest, honey, and collagen into a blender.
- Puree until smooth.
- Drop 5 to 6 blueberries into ice pop molds.
- Pour watermelon mixture into the molds, until each is nearly full.
- Seal the molds and freeze for 3 hours or overnight.
