Beyond delicious and nutritious watermelon, these pops also feature blueberries and collagen powder, which both elevate the antioxidant perks. That's because in addition to collagen peptides, mbg's beauty & gut collagen+ contains an array of other beauty and gut-centric bioactives and micronutrients, to promote glowing skin, strong hair and nails, and gut health (including antioxidant vitamins C and E, plus turmeric and broccoli extracts).* Not to mention, blueberries are naturally rich in anthocyanins and vitamin C, a water-soluble nutrient that supports collagen production in the body.*

In other words, even though these pops have a simple ingredient list, all the components work harmoniously together.

Enjoy these pops poolside for a hydrating and cooling treat that you can rest assured will provide your body with some wonderful, nourishing ingredients.