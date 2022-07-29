 Skip to content

Antioxidant-Rich Watermelon & Blueberry Collagen Ice Pops, From A Nutritional Psychiatrist

Uma Naidoo, M.D.
Uma Naidoo, M.D.
Uma Naidoo, M.D. is a board-certified psychiatrist, professional chef, and nutrition specialist.
July 29, 2022

Who doesn't love a tasty frozen dessert on a hot summer day? If you're looking for a treat with a little more nutritional pizzazz, a homemade ice pop is sure to satisfy—specifically when it's packed with one hidden healthy ingredient: collagen powder.

My antioxidant-rich watermelon, blueberry & collagen ice pop.

For this recipe, watermelon acts as a hydrating and antioxidant-rich base. In fact, watermelon contains lycopene (an antioxidant also found in tomatoes), which can help to protect your cells from oxidative stress.

Beyond delicious and nutritious watermelon, these pops also feature blueberries and collagen powder, which both elevate the antioxidant perks. That's because in addition to collagen peptides, mbg's beauty & gut collagen+ contains an array of other beauty and gut-centric bioactives and micronutrients, to promote glowing skin, strong hair and nails, and gut health (including antioxidant vitamins C and E, plus turmeric and broccoli extracts).* Not to mention, blueberries are naturally rich in anthocyanins and vitamin C, a water-soluble nutrient that supports collagen production in the body.*

In other words, even though these pops have a simple ingredient list, all the components work harmoniously together.

Enjoy these pops poolside for a hydrating and cooling treat that you can rest assured will provide your body with some wonderful, nourishing ingredients.

Uma's Watermelon & Blueberry Collagen Ice Pops

Ingredients

  • 2 cups seeded, chopped watermelon
  • 1 cup almond or coconut milk (optional)
  • ½ teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon lime zest
  • ¼ teaspoon honey
  • ½ cup fresh or frozen blueberries
  • 1 scoop beauty & gut collagen+

Method

  1. Pour watermelon, coconut milk, lime juice, lime zest, honey, and collagen into a blender.
  2. Puree until smooth. 
  3. Drop 5 to 6 blueberries into ice ​pop molds.
  4. Pour watermelon mixture into the molds, until each is nearly full.
  5. Seal the molds and freeze for 3 hours or overnight.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
