How This Nutritional Psychiatrist Used Food To Cope With Breast Cancer

Back in Boston, I was diagnosed within seven days. That week was a whirlwind of tests and appointments that flew by at lightning speed. I felt blessed for having access to some of the best medical care in the world. Despite immense support from colleagues and friends, for the first time in my life I was facing something I had not anticipated. No one wakes up thinking it might be the day they get cancer, and I felt completely helpless.

I kept thinking about what I might have done wrong, but my strong Hindu roots helped me reframe my situation. As my grandmother and mother had taught me growing up: “This is part of the karma you must face. Approach and handle it with grace, have faith in God, and it will all be OK." While my family and I were all devastated and in tears, those words still rang true.

Even so, I struggled to work through my emotions. My professional training as a psychiatrist didn’t make it any easier to master the roil of feelings that swirled through my brain. For the first time in my life as a doctor I could not control the outcome of this disease.

This cancer was out of my hands. I could do nothing but stretch out my forearm for blood tests and know that soon I would be doing the same for the massive IV bolus treatments of chemotherapy. I went from feeling desperate and panicked to feeling like my emotions were suspended. There was no laughter or tears, no fear, or joy. There was only a bone-chilling numbness.