 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Mental Health
How This Nutritional Psychiatrist Wants To De-Stigmatize & Improve Mental Health

How This Nutritional Psychiatrist Wants To De-Stigmatize & Improve Mental Health

Uma Naidoo, M.D.
Psychiatrist and Nutritional Expert By Uma Naidoo, M.D.
Psychiatrist and Nutritional Expert
Uma Naidoo, M.D. is a board-certified psychiatrist, professional chef, and nutrition specialist.
I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist: This Is My Go-To Tactic For Better Mental Health

Image by Leo Patrizi / iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 10, 2021 — 9:28 AM

As a nutritional psychiatrist, I deeply care about de-stigmatizing the topic of mental health and providing people with the resources they need for better mental well-being. In my experience, food and nutrition is often a helpful place to start the conversation and begin to address symptoms, as it can feel less daunting than other interventions.

Why I believe nutrition is powerful starting point.

For many people, the topic of food and cooking brings up positive associations—like a favorite dish or a happy memory from childhood. In these cases, understanding and utilizing the impact of nutritious foods on mental well-being can be a wonderful strategy.

(Note: It's important to acknowledge there can be tough memories with food, too—such as going hungry, coping with an eating disorder, or having physical discomfort around certain foods due to a medical condition—and nutrition interventions may not be the best mental health starting point for these individuals.)

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Become an expert in whole body health & healing.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

What's more, food is not only a positive, approachable square one, it's also extremely crucial to our well-being. As we now understand, our metabolic health is linked to our mental health—and eating for better brain health also improves our overall health.

It's additionally important to highlight the role of insulin, a key hormone that influences many of these metabolic processes. Every time our cells need to process sugar, they require insulin. A good insulin response by the receptors is called insulin sensitivity. The better our insulin sensitivity is, the better our overall health. Insulin sensitivity is also a good marker of metabolic health, and therefore physical and mental health. 

Advertisement

How food can support mental well-being.

One of the quickest ways to improve insulin sensitivity, metabolic health, and mental health is by focusing on what’s at the end of our fork. It really starts with whole, real, unprocessed food. I advise filling your plate with these high-priority picks:

  • Food that is rich in a rainbow of colors—this increases the biodiversity of plant foods, which helps support our gut, provide rich antioxidants, and offer anti-inflammatory effects. 
  • Leafy greens are rich in folate, which may help with mood and symptoms of depression.
  • Herbs and spices like turmeric, sage, cinnamon, and saffron.
  • Fermented foods like sauerkraut, kimchi, kefir, and miso. A recent study from Stanford published in Cell showed a fermented-food diet can increase microbiome diversity and lower markers of inflammation
  • Healthy fats from foods like avocados, olive oil, walnuts, and chia seeds. Plus, wild caught fatty fish like sardines and sockeye salmon, because they contain omega-3 fatty acids, a polyunsaturated fatty acid that is shown to improve insulin sensitivity as well as support brain health, lower anxiety, and improve mood. 

The takeaway

Remember, metabolic health is a cornerstone of good overall health as well as mental health. As a nutritional psychiatrist and a chef, I have learned that for many people starting with food is a great first step towards a path to better health. My personal story about how food changed my life, my approach to food especially for mental health and recipes is found in my book This is Your Brain on Food.

Advertisement
Uma Naidoo, M.D.
Uma Naidoo, M.D.
Uma Naidoo, M.D. is a nutritional psychiatrist, professional chef, nutrition specialist, and author...
Read More
More from the author:
Functional Nutrition Coaching - Upgrade
Check out Functional Nutrition Coaching - Upgrade
View the class
Uma Naidoo, M.D.
Uma Naidoo, M.D.
Uma Naidoo, M.D. is a nutritional psychiatrist, professional chef,...
Read More

More On This Topic

Mental Health

This Underrated Habit Can Ease Anxiousness In As Little As 10 Minutes

Olivia Giacomo
This Underrated Habit Can Ease Anxiousness In As Little As 10 Minutes
Mental Health

The Best Mental Health Advice We've Gotten (So Far) This Year

Abby Moore
The Best Mental Health Advice We've Gotten (So Far) This Year
Integrative Health

This Little-Known Factor Doubles (Or More) Your Vitamin D Needs

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
This Little-Known Factor Doubles (Or More) Your Vitamin D Needs
Integrative Health

Hemp Oil Can Help You Fall Asleep Way Faster: True Or False?

Emma Loewe
Hemp Oil Can Help You Fall Asleep Way Faster: True Or False?
Integrative Health

What To Look For In A Magnesium Supplement + Our 16 Top Picks

Emma Loewe
What To Look For In A Magnesium Supplement + Our 16 Top Picks
Integrative Health

Research Finds One Ingredient That Could Be Messing With Your Sleep

Sarah Regan
Research Finds One Ingredient That Could Be Messing With Your Sleep
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

This Hair Growth Tonic Is Seriously Easy To Make At Home

Alexandra Engler
This Hair Growth Tonic Is Seriously Easy To Make At Home
Recipes

A 5-Ingredient Pumpkin Soup With Secret Digestion-Supporting Ingredients*

Ella Davar, R.D., C.D.N.
A 5-Ingredient Pumpkin Soup With Secret Digestion-Supporting Ingredients*
Integrative Health

Found: This Is The Best Sleep Position For Deep, Uninterrupted Rest

Sarah Regan
Found: This Is The Best Sleep Position For Deep, Uninterrupted Rest
Spirituality

Why Astrologers Are Heading Into The Week Ahead With An Extra Dose Of Caution

The AstroTwins
Why Astrologers Are Heading Into The Week Ahead With An Extra Dose Of Caution
Beauty

This 2-Step Facial Massage Can Help Smooth Away Laugh Lines & Firm The Skin

Jamie Schneider
This 2-Step Facial Massage Can Help Smooth Away Laugh Lines & Firm The Skin
Love

If Your Sexual Attraction Shifts All The Time, You Might Be Abrosexual

Stephanie Barnes
If Your Sexual Attraction Shifts All The Time, You Might Be Abrosexual
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/de-stigmatize-mental-health-through-nutrition

Your article and new folder have been saved!