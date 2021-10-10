I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist: This Is My Go-To Tactic For Better Mental Health

For many people, the topic of food and cooking brings up positive associations—like a favorite dish or a happy memory from childhood. In these cases, understanding and utilizing the impact of nutritious foods on mental well-being can be a wonderful strategy.

(Note: It's important to acknowledge there can be tough memories with food, too—such as going hungry, coping with an eating disorder, or having physical discomfort around certain foods due to a medical condition—and nutrition interventions may not be the best mental health starting point for these individuals.)