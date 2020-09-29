For starters, luteolin has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and neuroprotective actions. Research has shown that luteolin has a possible protective effect on learning defects and brain structures in people with Alzheimer’s. These protective benefits may help to improve memory. Foods and spices rich in luteolin contain these brain supporting properties, and have been shown to help the symptoms of brain fog by sharpening thinking and decision-making.

Good sources of luteolin include veggies, like celery, broccoli, artichokes, cabbages, and hot and sweet peppers, as well as apple skins, spices and herbs, such as fresh peppermint, sage, thyme, celery seeds, parsley, and oregano (especially Mexican oregano). Even though fresh herbs are delicious, in the case of oregano the dried Mexican type has a lot more luteolin than the fresh herb. So to help your brain fog, reach for some dried Mexican oregano to add to a soup, fall roasted veggies, or even some beans or lentils.

If you are experiencing brain fog, it’s a good idea to visit the doctor and rule out any underlying causes. As long as it's not more serious, adding these luteolin-rich foods and spices to the diet may help the fog lift.