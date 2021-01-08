Physiologically speaking, when we consume alcohol, the body converts it to sugar. This leads to a subsequent spike in blood sugar levels, so when we engage in Dry January (or any break from alcohol) our blood sugar levels will drop.

Due to evolution, this feeling of deprivation will cause the body to kick into survival mode. In response to the sudden absence of sugar, your senses will gravitate toward cookies, candy, or any other sugary snack.

Additionally, sugar can mimic the effects that alcohol has on the brain. “They both increase dopamine, opioids, and serotonin release in the brain,” integrative doctor Erika Schwartz, M.D., tells mbg. “The release is associated with a reward circuit that is activated in addiction related behaviors, which is why alcohol and sugar are so addictive to humans.” In other words, sugar may be replacing that “buzz” you get from alcohol.