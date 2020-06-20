mindbodygreen

Recipes

This 3-Ingredient Mocktail Recipe Includes A Full Serving Of Vegetables

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Green Cocktail with Fresh Herbs

Image by Andrew Cebulka / Stocksy

June 20, 2020 — 9:08 AM

The summer solstice is here, which means it's officially time to lather on the sunscreen and soak up some vitamin D. But all that time in the sun can leave you feeling dehydrated, so it's important to have a refreshing summer drink nearby. Enter: this three-ingredient mocktail. 

organic veggies+

Finally, a greens blend powered by organic sea veggies to fight inflammation*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(5)
organic veggies+

This cooling beverage is less sugary and boozy than your classic margarita but equally—if not more—delicious. The secret ingredient? A scoop of organic veggies+ powder, which features spinach, broccoli, sea vegetables, ginger, and turmeric—among other nutrient- and antioxidant-rich ingredients. Using this mild-flavored greens powder in your mocktail is an easy way to ensure adults and kids alike are sneaking in a full serving of vegetables. Plus, veggies+ contains a fiber blend that makes this drink more satiating than a standard cocktail.

"The mocktail is a refreshing way to work in a quick serving of veggies and antioxidants and to support hydration on a hot summer day," registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, says. "The lime gives it a bright summery flavor, while the honey adds a hint of sweetness."

With just three ingredients (not including water), it can be ready to drink in no time. Here's how:

Advertisement

3-Ingredient Summer Mocktail

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon organic veggies+
  • juice of 1 lime (about 2 tablespoons)
  • 8 to 12 ounces water 
  • ½ to 1 teaspoon honey

Method

  1. Mix the ingredients together and stir until blended.
  2. Add more lime or honey, depending on taste preference.

It's as simple as that! Whip up this mocktail in minutes to enjoy a refreshing beverage that will cool you down and fill you up with nutrients.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

The One Food This Nutritionist Eats To Fall Asleep Faster

Jamie Schneider
The One Food This Nutritionist Eats To Fall Asleep Faster
Recipes

10 Nutritious & Refreshing Smoothie Recipes To Enjoy Any Time Of Day

Abby Moore
10 Nutritious & Refreshing Smoothie Recipes To Enjoy Any Time Of Day
Beauty

These Bumps Are Commonly Mistaken For Acne, But Here's What They Really Are

Andrea Jordan
These Bumps Are Commonly Mistaken For Acne, But Here's What They Really Are
Change-Makers

4 Easy Questions To Make Your Grocery Shopping More Sustainable

Lindsay Miles
4 Easy Questions To Make Your Grocery Shopping More Sustainable
Spirituality

How To Deal With Scary Visions & Nightmares, According To A Clairvoyant

Catharine Allan
How To Deal With Scary Visions & Nightmares, According To A Clairvoyant
Recovery

How Reconnecting With Our Black Roots Can Help Us Heal

Jasmine Gayle
How Reconnecting With Our Black Roots Can Help Us Heal
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

This Is A Big Week For Love & Romance, According To Astrology

The AstroTwins
This Is A Big Week For Love & Romance, According To Astrology
Nature

Understanding Ecofeminism: The Relationship Between Gender & The Environment

Sarah Regan
Understanding Ecofeminism: The Relationship Between Gender & The Environment
Integrative Health

An MD Shares The Lesser-Known Causes Of Bloat & What To Do About It

Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
An MD Shares The Lesser-Known Causes Of Bloat & What To Do About It
Spirituality

Start The Summer Off Right With This Transformative Solstice Ritual

Barbara Biziou
Start The Summer Off Right With This Transformative Solstice Ritual
Travel

Traveling During COVID-19? Take A Peek At These CDC Safety Tips First

Abby Moore
Traveling During COVID-19? Take A Peek At These CDC Safety Tips First
Beauty

Flat Hair? 7 Stylist-Approved Ways To Give Your Strands Some Volume

Jamie Schneider
Flat Hair? 7 Stylist-Approved Ways To Give Your Strands Some Volume
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/veggie-mocktail-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!