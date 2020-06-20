This cooling beverage is less sugary and boozy than your classic margarita but equally—if not more—delicious. The secret ingredient? A scoop of organic veggies+ powder, which features spinach, broccoli, sea vegetables, ginger, and turmeric—among other nutrient- and antioxidant-rich ingredients. Using this mild-flavored greens powder in your mocktail is an easy way to ensure adults and kids alike are sneaking in a full serving of vegetables. Plus, veggies+ contains a fiber blend that makes this drink more satiating than a standard cocktail.

"The mocktail is a refreshing way to work in a quick serving of veggies and antioxidants and to support hydration on a hot summer day," registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, says. "The lime gives it a bright summery flavor, while the honey adds a hint of sweetness."

With just three ingredients (not including water), it can be ready to drink in no time. Here's how: