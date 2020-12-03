When you think of meal prep, breakfast probably isn't the meal that springs to mind. After all, it's easy enough to make up a quick smoothie or a bowl of healthy cereal—but if you've been looking for a way to bring a little something special to your morning routine, a homemade granola may be just the thing.

The best part of DIY-ing this staple is that you can adapt it to your favorite flavors—including nuts, seeds, grains, dried fruits, sweeteners, and more. But if it's direction you're after, I've got good news: we've got some A+ granola recipes to get you started.

If you happen to like the look of a recipe, but are missing ingredients, that's okay! Granola is by no means an exact science: you can swap and replace ingredients as you have (or like) them.