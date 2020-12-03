Making Your Own Granola Is The Best Batch Made Breakfast: 8 Recipes To Try
When you think of meal prep, breakfast probably isn't the meal that springs to mind. After all, it's easy enough to make up a quick smoothie or a bowl of healthy cereal—but if you've been looking for a way to bring a little something special to your morning routine, a homemade granola may be just the thing.
The best part of DIY-ing this staple is that you can adapt it to your favorite flavors—including nuts, seeds, grains, dried fruits, sweeteners, and more. But if it's direction you're after, I've got good news: we've got some A+ granola recipes to get you started.
If you happen to like the look of a recipe, but are missing ingredients, that's okay! Granola is by no means an exact science: you can swap and replace ingredients as you have (or like) them.
1. Banana Coconut Granola
This sugar-free recipe is a great way to use up some past-their prime bananas without making another loaf of banana bread. The blend of banana with coconut works a treat, especially with a touch of cinnamon and sea salt to accent the flavors. The bulk of the mix is finished with oats and pumpkin seeds.
2. Mango, Orange & Goji Granola
For a superfood-y take on granola, try this summery flavored recipe with goji berries. These small red berries are packed with vitamins and antioxidants—not to mention the mango and orange added to this mix for even more nutrients. The mix also includes walnuts, cashews, and almonds along with pumpkin, sesame, and sunflower seeds.
3. Chunky Paleo Granola
This nutty granola skips the grains to adhere to a paleo-friendly breakfast model. It's made up of a mix of the usual suspects: almonds, walnuts, and cashews, though oats are noticeably missing because, again, grain-free! It swaps in chia seeds and a bit of almond butter to help thicken the mixture. If you're feeling ambitious, you can opt to make all three ingredients for these vegan-paleo breakfast bowls yourself.
4. Apple Pie Granola
Tap into the flavors of fall with this breakfast-y ode to a dessert favorite—but don't let that trick you into thinking this recipe isn't healthy. Sweetened with dates, mixed with dried apple and raisins, and full of healthy fats (thanks in part to a dose of tahini in the mix) it'll also set you up to stay full until lunch.
5. Autumn Squash Seed Granola
This is a way better use for squash seeds than tossing them in your compost. This granola recipe also uses tahini in the mixture, along with maple syrup—and you'll save money on the nuts and seeds by using ones you have anyway. It's a much more simple recipe than some of the others on this list (only nine ingredients where others have over a dozen) and it can be made with whatever squash seeds and dried fruit you have on hand.
6. Turmeric, Apricot & Pistachio Granola
This flavorful recipe has a lot going on, but it all works so well together (trust us). Once again using the pairing of maple syrup and tahini to bind the mix together, it's spiced with turmeric, of course, but also cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice. It also adds sesame seeds to the mix, to highlight the tahini flavor, and a small amount of vanilla extract to heighten the sweetness.
7. Grain-Free Breakfast Granola
Another grain-free take on a traditionally very oat-y breakfast item, this recipe adds a bit of orange zest for brightness and splits the sweetener between honey and maple syrup, so it's not overwhelmingly maple flavored. It also calls for a more unique mix of dried fruits and nuts: plums, cherries, cranberries, or apricots and almonds, hazelnuts, and macadamia nuts— it'll certainly be flavorful.
8. Six Minute Superfood Granola
If we haven't yet convinced you to try making your own granola instead of buying it, let this serve as a final attempt: this six minute recipe is so easy, you could even make it from scratch on a busy Monday morning (though, truly, all these recipes are that simple). It uses quinoa for plant-based protein in addition to the nuts, and adds in goji berries and cacao nibs for flavors with benefits.
Starting your day with a bowl of granola, paired with your favorite yogurt or milk, is a great way to make sure you're contributing nutrients—but keep in mind this might not be the best option if you're breaking a fast during intermittent fasting.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.