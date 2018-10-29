Don't Throw Away Your Squash Seeds — Make This Mouthwatering Granola Instead

If you're not already snacking on squash seeds, we have some major reasons you should be. Not only are they the perfect sweet and savory snack, but they also help regulate cholesterol and improve skin health. You may be jumping up to get to the store, but wait.

There's no need to buy a pumpkin or pre-prepared seeds. We have an alternative option that is more cost-effective and reduces food waste. If you've ever cooked with acorn or butternut squash, you already have what you need. Just save your seeds and you have the main ingredient for Joel's Tahini Autumn Squash Seed Granola.

Joel Gamoran, the national chef of Sur La Table, shares the recipe in his new cookbook Cooking Scrappy, where he offers simple yet delicious recipes that turn unexpected ingredients into gourmet meals. Joel shares how you can reduce food waste in your home, save money, AND love what you eat. A three-for-one that benefits you, your community, and the environment? That's very You. We. All. and we are all in.