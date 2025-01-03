Skip to Content
Integrative Health

5 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Eat For A Younger, Healthier Brain

Uma Naidoo, M.D.
Author:
Uma Naidoo, M.D.
January 03, 2025
Uma Naidoo, M.D.
Psychiatrist and Nutritional Expert
By Uma Naidoo, M.D.
Psychiatrist and Nutritional Expert
Dr. Uma Naidoo is a Harvard-trained nutritional psychiatrist, nutritional biologist, professional chef, and author of the upcoming title, "Calm Your Mind With Food," which is now available for preorder, as well as the international bestseller, "This Is Your Brain on Food (An Indispensible Guide to the Surprising Foods that Fight Depression, Anxiety, PTSD, OCD, ADHD, and More)." She is currently the Founder and Director of Nutritional and Lifestyle Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), the first US clinic of its kind where she consults on nutritional interventions for the psychiatrically and medically ill.
Mood foods chopping tomatoes
Image by Julia Volk / Stocksy
January 03, 2025

Aging may be inevitable, but its negative side effects don't have to be. Eating the right foods can significantly decrease your risk of developing neurological problems, improve your mental health, and help you stay sharp and focused as you get older. 

As a nutritional psychiatrist, these are the top five "anti-aging" foods I recommend to help protect your brain from damage over time. How will you get more of these "B-O-G-O-S" onto your plate today?

1.

Berries & colorful veggies (B)

Calm Your Mind With Food

Learn how to effectively use food and nutrition as essential tools for calming the mind with Uma Naidoo, MD's upcoming book.

Inflammation in the gut loops back to the brain, potentially leading to neurocognitive decline1. Consuming fiber-rich foods like fruits and vegetables, especially of different colors (which provide a diverse set of vitamins, polyphenols, and flavonoids), can be a great way to keep your brain sharp as you grow older.

Rich in fiber, antioxidants, and vitamins, berries support a healthy microbiome2 and can reduce inflammation3. Blueberries specifically contain one of the highest concentrations of mental health-supporting anthocyanin4, a powerful antioxidant that supports brain health and memory with age.

Colorful veggies, like red peppers, also contain phytonutrients and fiber and positively interact with gut microbes, which reduce inflammation in the body when we feed and nourish them well.

2.

Olive oil (O)

Extra-virgin olive oil is anti-inflammatory5 and rich in antioxidants to support autophagy6 (cellular repair). Olive oil is also a source of at least 30 phenolic compounds, such as oleuropein, oleocanthal, hydroxytyrosol, and tyrosol—all of which act as strong antioxidants and brain protectors. Populations that consume more olive oil have fewer incidences of Alzheimer's7, according to research.

3.

Greens (G)

Loaded with vitamins, minerals, and fiber, leafy greens like Swiss chard, dandelion greens, romaine lettuce, arugula, and spinach are especially high in folate, which is associated with healthy brain development and a reduced risk of depression. Long-term folate deficiency8 has also been associated with several neurological conditions. Thus, getting enough folate with leafy greens has a positive benefit on both cognitive aging and brain health. 

Folate is important for brain health because it helps to maintain myelin, a fatty substance that protects nerve endings, and supports the production of neurotransmitters that are essential for maintaining a positive mindset. 

4.

Omega-3s (O)

Did you know that the brain is made primarily of fat, and it relies on an abundance of healthy fats in the diet to maintain its integrity and function? Wild sockeye salmon, anchovies, and sardines are prime sources of omega-3 fatty acids called EPA and DHA, which are important for brain health.

Omega-3s promote brain health by lowering inflammatory markers and protecting neurons from excessive inflammation. Chia, flax, and hemp seeds and walnuts also provide omega-3s, though in a less bioavailable form.

5.

Spices (S)

No brain food kitchen is complete without an abundance of herbs and spices! Not only do these add incredible flavor to foods, but they are full of bioactive compounds with cognition-boosting benefits.

For example, the antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and neurotropic effects of turmeric can improve mood and brain health. (Have you tried my favorite mood-boosting golden milk latte yet?) Saffron has also been found to have strong antidepressant effects9 on individuals with low mood. Similarly, cayenne pepper is known to improve energy levels10, while ginger and chamomile can reduce stress.

Enjoying fresh herbs like sage and rosemary, which are rich in antioxidants, also helps to reduce neuro-inflammation and support a mood boost.

The takeaway

It's never too early (or too late) to introduce more brain-healthy foods into your routine. Berries, olive oil, greens, omega-3s, and spices ("BOGOS") are the ingredient categories I recommend to anyone looking to keep their brain in tiptop shape as the years go by.

More On This Topic

Want To Work With A Dietitian In 2025? How To Find One Covered By Insurance
Healthy Weight

Want To Work With A Dietitian In 2025? How To Find One Covered By Insurance

Braelyn Wood

4 Ways To Detox Microplastics From The Brain (& Reduce Alzheimer's Risk)
Integrative Health

4 Ways To Detox Microplastics From The Brain (& Reduce Alzheimer's Risk)

Morgan Chamberlain

For Heart Disease Prevention, Nothing Tops This Daily Habit
Integrative Health

For Heart Disease Prevention, Nothing Tops This Daily Habit

Hannah Frye

This One Type Of Food Can Cause Overeating & Derail Weight Loss Goals
Integrative Health

This One Type Of Food Can Cause Overeating & Derail Weight Loss Goals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

This One Vitamin Can Help Prevent Dementia (Especially For Women), Study Finds
Integrative Health

This One Vitamin Can Help Prevent Dementia (Especially For Women), Study Finds

Morgan Chamberlain

How Women Can Build & Maintain Muscle At Any Age—From An M.D.
Women's Health

How Women Can Build & Maintain Muscle At Any Age—From An M.D.

Jaime Seeman, M.D.

If You're Low In This Mineral, You Could Be At Risk Of Anemia
Integrative Health

If You're Low In This Mineral, You Could Be At Risk Of Anemia

Jenny Fant

10 Sneaky Signs You're Low In Protein & Easy Ways To Bump Up Your Intake
Integrative Health

10 Sneaky Signs You're Low In Protein & Easy Ways To Bump Up Your Intake

Hannah Frye

6 Habits To Give Up If You Want To Sleep Better This Year
Integrative Health

6 Habits To Give Up If You Want To Sleep Better This Year

Emma Loewe

