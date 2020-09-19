A few months ago, there was an underlying expectation to call or video-chat friends almost every night. These attempts to stay connected in otherwise isolating times were well-intentioned and helpful to many, but they could also be kind of exhausting (looking at you, introverts).

Instead of nurturing quality friendships, technology made it easy to interact with almost anyone. Ghosts of high schools past, third cousins—you name it, they were probably on Zoom.

We may be able to move around a little more freely these days, but as the pandemic goes on, you may be noticing your social circle begin to shrink. We reached out to psychologists to understand why that might be and what it tells us about this moment.