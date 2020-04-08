How To Actually Enjoy Staying Home All The Time, From An Introvert

As my circle and I have been checking in with each other throughout this unfolding coronavirus pandemic, my introverts acknowledge—apart from the panic buying and health-related fears—staying in has been pretty awesome.

Can't go to bars and clubs? No biggie. Working from home? Yes, please. With COVID-19, staying in, quarantining, and working from home is becoming the new normal. In a somewhat facetious way, we are living in a germaphobic, introverted, creative person's dream world.

While we admire and respect the wiring of extroverts and ambiverts, feeling at peace (and joyful) at home is one topic introverts are experts in. So if you're struggling with the time inside, follow these tips straight from introvert psychology: