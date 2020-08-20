Declining a wedding invite as the guest is one thing, but deciding not to go when you're a part of the wedding is a whole other obstacle.

"Start by doing your research and getting informed," Weiss says. "You have to see what precautions are in place at the event. Get all the facts before making your final decision."

Some couples may require all guests to get COVID-19 tests prior to the wedding, and venues may enforce social distancing, mask wearing, and temperature checks. If you've done the research and still don't feel comfortable, it's better to just be honest.

"Ultimately, this is about health, not friendship," Weiss says. "If you're in the wedding, then you're close enough with that person to be forthright... This will be a difficult conversation, but you have to be honest and protect yourself however you feel most comfortable."