mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News

The Right Way To Decline A Wedding Invitation Because Of COVID-19

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
How To Politely Decline A Wedding Invitation For COVID Reasons

Image by Prostock-Studio / iStock

August 20, 2020 — 11:03 AM

Supporting a friend or family member as they get married is a special life event. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the potential health risks of attending a wedding are high. Choosing not to go doesn't make you a bad person, but approaching the conversation can be difficult.

To understand the proper wedding etiquette and get advice for delivering news sensitively, mbg spoke with a wedding planner and an emotional expert. Here's how they recommend declining a wedding during the pandemic. 

How to approach the conversation. 

Once you decide you don't feel comfortable attending a wedding, the best thing to do is call the bride or groom and be honest. "Times have changed. You likely won't be the only guest in this position, and that's OK," wedding planner Mindy Weiss tells mbg. "Don't make up an excuse; be honest, and then send a wedding gift," she adds. 

We can't control the way other people will feel or react to hard news. "But we can do our best to be kind, sensitive, and authentic as we deliver our hard news," psychotherapist and emotions experts Hilary Jacobs Hendel, LCSW, says. 

Here's an example of a straightforward but thoughtful delivery:

I’m so sad to tell you this, but I have to miss your wedding. I just don’t feel comfortable gathering during the pandemic. I’m so sorry, and I hope you understand. Just know I love and support you, and I hope your wedding day is incredible.
Advertisement

What if you're in the wedding party?

Declining a wedding invite as the guest is one thing, but deciding not to go when you're a part of the wedding is a whole other obstacle. 

"Start by doing your research and getting informed," Weiss says. "You have to see what precautions are in place at the event. Get all the facts before making your final decision." 

Some couples may require all guests to get COVID-19 tests prior to the wedding, and venues may enforce social distancing, mask wearing, and temperature checks. If you've done the research and still don't feel comfortable, it's better to just be honest. 

"Ultimately, this is about health, not friendship," Weiss says. "If you're in the wedding, then you're close enough with that person to be forthright... This will be a difficult conversation, but you have to be honest and protect yourself however you feel most comfortable." 

How to deal after the conversation. 

"Declining an invitation can bring up a wide variety of emotions depending on the person," Jacobs-Hendel says. "Some people may feel disappointed, sad, angry, or rejected. Others will be perfectly fine and understand." 

After delivering the news, give them time to process. Planning a wedding and having those plans derailed because of COVID-19 can be stressful. Finding out many of their friends and family won't be there to celebrate with them can also be disheartening. This may cause them to lash out at you, but eventually they should understand and come around.

Regardless, it's important to make the decision based on your comfort levels, not their response. "Do your research before making any decisions, and remember that you come first—your mind, body, and health," Weiss says.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Love

Been Cooped Up With Your S.O.? You Might Want To Take A "Solomoon"

Sarah Regan
Been Cooped Up With Your S.O.? You Might Want To Take A "Solomoon"
Love

4 Forms Of Passive-Aggressive Behavior In A Marriage + How To Change It

Weena Cullins, LCMFT
4 Forms Of Passive-Aggressive Behavior In A Marriage + How To Change It
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Food Trends

Attention, Vegans: You Can Now Get Oat Milk In Your Dunkin' Coffee

Eliza Sullivan
Attention, Vegans: You Can Now Get Oat Milk In Your Dunkin' Coffee
Beauty

Uh-Oh, Need To Get Rid Of A Pimple ASAP? 9 Tips Straight From Derms

Alexandra Engler
Uh-Oh, Need To Get Rid Of A Pimple ASAP? 9 Tips Straight From Derms
Climate Change

Phasing Out This One Thing Could Cut Global Temps By Nearly Half A Degree

Emma Loewe
Phasing Out This One Thing Could Cut Global Temps By Nearly Half A Degree
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

This Generation Is Seeing More Cognitive Decline In Their Early 50s, Study Finds

Abby Moore
This Generation Is Seeing More Cognitive Decline In Their Early 50s, Study Finds
Home

A Feng Shui Master Shares Her Room-By-Room Houseplant Tips

Dana Claudat
A Feng Shui Master Shares Her Room-By-Room Houseplant Tips
Home

How To Sanitize Your Mask If You’re Going The Hand-Washing Route

Emma Loewe
How To Sanitize Your Mask If You’re Going The Hand-Washing Route
Integrative Health

8 Reasons People Struggle To Remember Their Dreams, According To Experts

Sarah Regan
8 Reasons People Struggle To Remember Their Dreams, According To Experts
Beauty

Ceramides Decline With Age & The Result? A Dry Complexion — Here's What To Do

Alexandra Engler
Ceramides Decline With Age & The Result? A Dry Complexion — Here's What To Do
Recovery

An Ironman Champion On The Supplement She Uses For Recovery

Alexandra Engler
An Ironman Champion On The Supplement She Uses For Recovery
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-politely-decline-wedding-invitation-because-of-covid

Your article and new folder have been saved!