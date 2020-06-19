The CDC recommends reserving a room and checking in online, and opting for contactless payment and mobile room keys. This will limit the amount of in-person contact between travelers and hotel staff.

If mobile check-in is not available, they recommend finding a hotel that’s equipped with plexiglass barriers at check-in counters. Also, call ahead of time to ask if the hotel staff is required to wear masks during work.

To make sure the hotel is sanitary, ask to see their updated policies on cleaning and disinfecting, especially with frequently touched surfaces (light switches, elevator buttons, remote controls, etc.)