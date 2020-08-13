Planning is like breathing: We do it all the time.

In sports, we game plan. At work, we draw up strategic plans. At home, we family plan. We meal plan and travel plan, tax plan and estate plan. Wherever we are, we devise backup plans and contingency plans in case our primary plans don’t pan out. For worst case scenarios, we emergency plan.

And yet no one planned for this. The coronavirus pandemic has been so unexpected, so disruptive, so deadly and destructive that it has taken our well-laid plans and thrown them out the window. So too with our backup plans and contingency plans, our travel plans, meal plans, family plans, and life plans. This is a whole new world in which the very idea of a plan seems altogether irrelevant.

Which begs the question: how do you make a plan for anything, make any kind of decision when everything from our jobs to our health, the economy, schools, sports and celebrations is shrouded in uncertainty? Here are some thoughts.