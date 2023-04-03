If you've never fasted before, it can be difficult to suddenly fast for 20 hours at a time. Work your way up to it slowly, by starting with 12-hour, 16-hour, and 18-hour fasts before you get to a 20-hour fast. You can increase your fasting window gradually every week or every other week. Here's a starter guide to different types of fasts to help you find the best one for your needs.