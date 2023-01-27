Start Your Day Off Right With This Simple & Filling Blueberry Smoothie
We’ve all had a case of the mid-morning munchies. You grab a quick breakfast as you rush out the door, and before lunch you’re fighting a roaring hunger that brings on a wave of self-doubt. “Did I miss breakfast this morning? Why the heck am I so hungry?”
I don’t know you or your eating habits, but I’m willing to bet your meal was missing one critical carb that helps stave off hunger throughout the day—fiber.
How a fiber-rich breakfast helps keep you full for longer.
According to a 2022 article from Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, dietary fiber helps reduce hunger, regulate appetite, and prolong satiety1 (i.e., feelings of fullness).* If you find yourself battling intense hunger between meals, it may be time to add more fiber-rich foods to your plate.
Thanks to their plant-centric nature, smoothies are an innately fiber-rich breakfast choice. However, this wild blueberry oat smoothie takes its fiber content to the next level, thanks to a few key ingredients.
Wild blueberries2, bananas3, and oats4 are naturally high in soluble fiber, but the true fiber superstar in this recipe is mindbodygreen’s organic fiber potency+, which includes both soluble and insoluble fiber and adds a whopping six grams of total dietary fiber to this delicious breakfast.
All together, this smoothie delivers 18 grams of dietary fiber! Depending on age and life stage, that’s 62-85% of the daily recommended fiber intake for women and 47-60% for men before noon (not too shabby!).
The added antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and healthy carbs in this well-rounded breakfast make it the perfect start to your day.
Fiber-Rich Wild Blueberry Oat Smoothie
Ingredients
- 1 cup frozen wild blueberries
- 1/2 frozen banana
- 1/4 cup rolled oats
- 1 scoop organic fiber potency+
- 1 cup unsweetened oat milk (or milk of choice)
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons granola (optional)
- 1 teaspoon honey (optional)
Method
- Combine wild blueberries, banana, oats, organic fiber potency+, oat milk, vanilla, and cinnamon in a blender. Blend until smooth.
- Pour the wild blueberry smoothie into a glass.
- Garnish with granola and drizzled honey.
The takeaway.
If you’re looking for a filling and delicious breakfast to kickstart your morning, try this fiber- and antioxidant-rich smoothie. (And learn more about organic fiber potency+ here .) Your stomach and tastebuds will thank you!
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition. Chamberlain believes in taking small steps to improve your well-being—whether that means eating more plant-based foods, checking in with a therapist weekly, or spending quality time with your closest friends. When she isn’t typing away furiously at her keyboard, you can find her cooking in the kitchen, hanging outside, or doing a vinyasa flow.