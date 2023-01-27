Thanks to their plant-centric nature, smoothies are an innately fiber-rich breakfast choice. However, this wild blueberry oat smoothie takes its fiber content to the next level, thanks to a few key ingredients.

Wild blueberries2 , bananas3 , and oats4 are naturally high in soluble fiber, but the true fiber superstar in this recipe is mindbodygreen’s organic fiber potency+, which includes both soluble and insoluble fiber and adds a whopping six grams of total dietary fiber to this delicious breakfast.

All together, this smoothie delivers 18 grams of dietary fiber! Depending on age and life stage, that’s 62-85% of the daily recommended fiber intake for women and 47-60% for men before noon (not too shabby!).

The added antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and healthy carbs in this well-rounded breakfast make it the perfect start to your day.