The Gut-Friendly Reason New Research Supports A Plant-Based Diet

First things first: this research was based on a particular metabolite called TMAO, or trimethylamine N-oxide. TMAO is produced in the body when we eat animal products—and it's been linked with a greater risk for heart attacks and heart disease.

So to further study the effects of TMAO, study authors looked at existing research in a Nurses' Health Study, analyzing reports from 760 women who had recorded their eating, exercise, and smoking habits, and provided two blood samples 10 years apart.

In the end, the women who developed coronary heart disease were found to have higher amounts of TMAO in their blood, and diet records indicated more meat and fewer vegetables than what was considered healthy. Further, the women with the greatest increases in TMAO after the 10 year follow up had a 67% higher risk of coronary heart disease.