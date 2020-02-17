mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

The Gut-Friendly Reason New Research Supports A Plant-Based Diet

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Flatlay of Vegan Dish with Quinoa, Chickpeas, and Walnuts

Image by Nataša Mandić / Stocksy

February 17, 2020 — 20:16 PM

To truly maximize your overall health and well-being, more and more research is highlighting the importance of tending to your gut. It houses 70% of our immune system, can influence weight, skin conditions, and inflammation, and a healthy gut has repeatedly been linked with longevity.

There are lots of ways to support gut health, with one new study offering yet another reason to consider going plant-based. According to new research in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, a vegan or vegetarian diet can improve gut health.

Understanding the metabolite, TMAO.

First things first: this research was based on a particular metabolite called TMAO, or trimethylamine N-oxide. TMAO is produced in the body when we eat animal products—and it's been linked with a greater risk for heart attacks and heart disease.

So to further study the effects of TMAO, study authors looked at existing research in a Nurses' Health Study, analyzing reports from 760 women who had recorded their eating, exercise, and smoking habits, and provided two blood samples 10 years apart.

In the end, the women who developed coronary heart disease were found to have higher amounts of TMAO in their blood, and diet records indicated more meat and fewer vegetables than what was considered healthy. Further, the women with the greatest increases in TMAO after the 10 year follow up had a 67% higher risk of coronary heart disease.

Article continues below

Applying the findings.

This is the first study to look at the long term effects of TMAO. Senior author of the study, Lu Qi, M.D., says it not only shows how limiting TMAO levels could reduce coronary heart disease risk, but also that gut health may be a "new area to explore in heart disease prevention."

And further, the study authors contend that a vegan or vegetarian diet can limit the amount of TMAO in the body. Stanford professor Paul Heidenreich M.D., M.S. says the findings "strengthen the case for TMAO as a potential intervention target" hoping for "more widespread adoption of healthy eating patterns."

As we learn more about the functions of the gut microbiome, there can be no question that taking care of it (which almost always comes back to what you eat), supports health all around your body. If you're interested in embarking on a plant-based journey, be sure to check out our master grocery list and meal plan for a week's worth of vegan eats.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Study Confirms A Link Between Sleep & Diet That Women Need To Know About

Eliza Sullivan
Study Confirms A Link Between Sleep & Diet That Women Need To Know About
Integrative Health

New Research Finds Dogs May Help Us Find A Cure For Cancer

Christina Coughlin
New Research Finds Dogs May Help Us Find A Cure For Cancer
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Personal Growth

She Had A Catastrophic Brain Stroke — Here's What She Learned About Self-Image

Katherine Wolf
She Had A Catastrophic Brain Stroke — Here's What She Learned About Self-Image
Routines

The One Simple & Effective Exercise To Add To Your Core Routine

Amanda Quadrini
The One Simple & Effective Exercise To Add To Your Core Routine
Spirituality

This Isn't The Week To Put Your Blinders On, According To Astrology

The AstroTwins
This Isn't The Week To Put Your Blinders On, According To Astrology
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Friendships

Why You Should Never Trust A Person's Face, According To New Research

Abby Moore
Why You Should Never Trust A Person's Face, According To New Research
Beauty

What Is Oxidative Stress & What Does It Do To Skin? Our Deep Dive

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
What Is Oxidative Stress & What Does It Do To Skin? Our Deep Dive
Recovery

Have Foot Pain? Here's How To Fix Plantar Fasciitis In Just 15 Minutes

Adam Rosante, CPT, CSCS, C.N.
Have Foot Pain? Here's How To Fix Plantar Fasciitis In Just 15 Minutes
Recipes

Get Your Sneaky Veggies In With This Keto-Friendly Zucchini Bread

Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
Get Your Sneaky Veggies In With This Keto-Friendly Zucchini Bread
Home

Feeling Overwhelmed? You Should Pay Attention To This Part Of Your Home

Eliza Sullivan
Feeling Overwhelmed? You Should Pay Attention To This Part Of Your Home
Functional Food

This Gut Expert Wants You To Eat More Berries — Here's Why

Eliza Sullivan
This Gut Expert Wants You To Eat More Berries — Here's Why
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/support-gut-health-with-plant-based-diet-new-research-says

Your article and new folder have been saved!