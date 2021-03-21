Boards are all about the ingredients you use to create them, shares Shelly Westerhausen, author of Platters & Boards: Beautiful, Casual Spreads for Every Occasion. "Try to use ingredients that are as fresh and unique as you can find; this is a chance for you and your family to try something new, so stop by a farmer's market or artisanal food shop to find unique jams and sauces," she says. "Not only will these items keep your boards interesting, but they will be conversation starters."

Choose ingredients that play well together and sound good to you—flavor, touch, smell, and texture-wise. The magic of creating a food board is that you can mingle and blend the components as you'd like, while pairing foods that complement each other.

Not only can you fine-tune the ingredients according to taste (and eating styles), but you can also easily scale up or down to accommodate your number of guests.