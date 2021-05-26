The 3 Mediterranean Ingredients This Nutritionist Always Pairs Together

While there's many examples of these types of groupings around global kitchens and recipe books, we're focused on the one that inspired her statement in the first place: the Mediterranean combo of pomegranates, mandarins, and pistachios.

"I love that they offer contrasting and complementary flavor notes and textures," she shares, "from buttery and nutty to sweet and bright, with textures from crunchy to juicy."

That variation in texture and flavor is welcome on simple dishes like salads, but can also be divine atop yogurt bowls, roasted vegetables, or even desserts. But it goes beyond just the flavor and texture benefits—there's something to be said for how this group works nutritionally.

"They also 'go together' because they offer variety," says Moon, "It's important to include a variety of plant foods throughout the day, as different foods offer different nutrients, and a balanced, varied diet helps the body get what it needs." In this group, you have: pistachios, a good source of complete protein; pomegranates, which offer antioxidants; and mandarins, which provide a good portion of your daily vitamin C.