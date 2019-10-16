Ketogenic diets are popular for a reason: They get great results. After a few weeks on this plan, my patients usually feel great and lose weight. Their mental clarity improves, they lower inflammation levels, and they reduce their risk for disease.

But getting into and staying in ketosis can be hard work. Maybe high-fat foods don't work well for you. Perhaps you travel a lot or otherwise find maintaining keto difficult. Or you're an athlete who wants to eat carbs on training days.

With a ketogenic diet, your body converts fatty acids into ketones. You're always making ketones. But when you eat a ketogenic diet—which is high-fat, moderate-protein, and low in carbohydrates—those ketones replace glucose as your body's dominant fuel source. You're literally burning fat for fuel.

Shifting from glucose to ketones as your dominant fuel could take days or weeks, and sustaining it can be equally challenging. "Maintaining ketosis can be difficult, as consumption of even a small quantity of carbohydrates or excess protein can rapidly inhibit ketogenesis," researchers have noted.

That's where exogenous ketones come in. These supplements promise to sidestep the tediousness of rigorously sticking with a high-fat diet. But do they work? Let's look at the science.