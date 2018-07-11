This New, Weird Diet Might Be The Best Thing For Gut Health & Weight Loss. Here's Why — And Exactly What To Do

With these and other considerations in mind, I created a hybrid plan that combines a modified form of ketogenic eating with intermittent fasting. I’ve called it The Cyclitarian Plan because you cycle fasting with a higher-fat, plant-based diet to minimize or eliminate the drawbacks of both plans while amplifying their benefits. Among these benefits are optimized gut health, hormone balance, improved insulin sensitivity and blood sugar control, increased energy, better brain power, long-lasting stamina, and lasting fat loss. When you're Cyclitarian, you turn yourself into a fat-burning machine by using your own body's fat as fuel while you're fasting, and then using the fat you eat as fuel while you're in ketosis.

And I'm not the only person to witness the benefits of combining keto with intermittent fasting. As Jason Fung, M.D., wrote in his best-selling book The Complete Guide to Fasting, "Being in ketosis teaches your body to burn fat for fuel rather than sugar, and since that’s what your body has to do during fasting, if you’re already in ketosis, your body is already using fuel the way it’s supposed to."

Far from the latest diet fad, people have used fasting as a powerful healing modality for centuries. Recent research has elucidated those fasting benefits, including lowering inflammation and reducing your risk of disease. The Cyclitarian Plan also is the ideal way to heal your gut. Just like your body has its own internal clock, your gut flora maintain their own circadian rhythm.

Giving your gut a break and eating keto-friendly, gut-healing foods becomes the best way to optimize that circadian rhythm to support immune health, weight loss, and all the other benefits of a healthy microbiome. The key is staying consistent with what you eat (and don’t eat) every day. With The Cyclitarian Plan, I’ve tweaked both strategies to optimize a program that works to help you heal your gut, lose weight, reduce disease risk, and hit the reset button on your overall health. I've also added in a mix of potent gut-healing foods to supercharge the plan.