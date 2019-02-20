This Chocolate Bark Takes 20 Minutes To Make & Will Satisfy Your Carb Cravings  

Best-selling cookbook author, owner of the blog twosleevers, and author of the new cookbook Keto Fat Bombs, Sweets & Treats Urvashi Pitre is a firm believer in the keto diet. For years, she struggled with her weight, pregnancy complications, hypothyroidism, and insulin resistance, eventually finding that a low-carb, high-fat, and moderate-protein diet would play a significant role in helping her regain her health.

In her new cookbook, she shares more than 100 keto recipes that help satisfy her cravings for high-carb snacks. This egg-free, dairy-free, and vegan cranberry chocolate bark can be whipped up from start to finish in only 20 minutes. It's low-carb and includes coconut oil, the classic good fat, and almonds, which are high in protein. And it's delicious!

This snack will make it so you don't have to skip dessert or a yummy afternoon pick-me-up.