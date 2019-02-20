mindbodygreen

This Chocolate Bark Takes 20 Minutes To Make & Will Satisfy Your Carb Cravings  

Image by Ghazalle Badiozamani / Contributor

February 20, 2019

Best-selling cookbook author, owner of the blog twosleevers, and author of the new cookbook Keto Fat Bombs, Sweets & Treats Urvashi Pitre is a firm believer in the keto diet. For years, she struggled with her weight, pregnancy complications, hypothyroidism, and insulin resistance, eventually finding that a low-carb, high-fat, and moderate-protein diet would play a significant role in helping her regain her health.

In her new cookbook, she shares more than 100 keto recipes that help satisfy her cravings for high-carb snacks. This egg-free, dairy-free, and vegan cranberry chocolate bark can be whipped up from start to finish in only 20 minutes. It's low-carb and includes coconut oil, the classic good fat, and almonds, which are high in protein. And it's delicious!

This snack will make it so you don't have to skip dessert or a yummy afternoon pick-me-up.

Cranberry Chocolate Bark

Serves 16

Ingredients

  • ½ cup sugar-free chocolate chips
  • ½ cup solid coconut oil
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut
  • 2 tablespoons sliced almonds
  • 2 tablespoons dried cranberries or no-sugar-added dried cherries

Method

  1. Line a 9-inch pie plate with a circle of parchment paper; set aside.
  2. In the top of a double boiler, combine the chocolate chips and coconut oil. Heat until melted and well-combined, stirring occasionally.
  3. Add the coconut, almonds, and cranberries. Stir well to combine. Pour the mixture into the prepared pie plate. Refrigerate to allow the bark to set until solid.
  4. Turn the bark out onto a work surface and break it into bite-size pieces.
Based on excerpts from Keto Fat Bombs, Sweets & Treats by Urvashi Pitre with the permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. Copyright © 2019.

