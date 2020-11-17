Maybe you're a bit tired of your go-to healthy cookie recipe, or maybe you're just ready to add another option to the roster. These simple vegan cookies from Baked With Love, a cookbook that focuses on allergy friendly vegan desserts, will be exactly what you've been looking for, either way. They're not too sweet, but also taste special enough for the holiday season—after all, how often are you making a recipe with macadamia nuts.

Not only that, but macadamia nuts are an M.D. approved ingredient: "I love my macadamia nuts," shared functional medicine doctor Frank Lipman, M.D., on the mindbodygreen podcast. "They're full of fat." Just what kind of fat? They're known to be a good source of monounsaturated fats, which may help improve cardiovascular health and reduce oxidative stress. They're also a good source of manganese (58% of the Daily Value (DV)) and thiamine (22% of the DV).

This recipe also calls on many of our other favorite healthy baking ingredients: coconut sugar, coconut oil, and gluten-free flour all feature in the mixture. These cookies can be made up to a week in advance, if you're going to store them in the fridge, but will also keep at room temperature for five days.