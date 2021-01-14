3 Healthy Chicken Soup Recipes To Try — For A New Take On The Classic
Chicken soup might just be the ultimate home remedy, and we all have our go-to recipe, be it a family favorite or one pulled from a much-loved cookbook. And the benefits are far from folklore: A study published in the October 2000 edition of Chest suggests "that chicken soup may contain a number of substances with beneficial medicinal activity. A mild anti-inflammatory effect could be one mechanism by which the soup could result in the mitigation of symptomatic upper respiratory tract infections."
In other words, there's science behind this classic soup, and its potential ability to relieve cold symptoms. For the study, they used a fairly classic chicken soup recipe (they even called it "Grandma's Soup"): chicken, onions, sweet potato, parsnips, turnips, carrots, celery stems, and parsley, plus salt and pepper. One of the best ways to boost the health benefits of any soup recipe is using a bone broth for the base, or a homemade stock (since they're not all that different, really).
While we're all for sticking to the classic tried-and-true recipe, there are also numerous ways to edit and update classic chicken soup to make it into something new. Below, find three of our favorite healthy versions:
1. Chicken Zoodle Soup
Many a chicken soup recipe would be incomplete without the noodles, but they aren't always the healthiest component of the mix. This recipe opts for zucchini noodles (also known as zoodles), instead. Of course, you could always just swap in a healthy noodle to your favorite recipe—but the other great thing about this recipe is that it takes only 35 minutes (in an Instant Pot) to come together.
2. Keto-Friendly Chicken & Dumpling Soup
James Beard Award–winning chef Rocco DiSpirito takes on the classic with this recipe, which goes after a chicken-and-dumplings take on the classic soup. The dumplings skip grains in favor of a protein mix of almond flour, mozzarella cheese, cream cheese, and egg. And he swears it works for kicking a cold: "Last winter after coming down with a bad cold, I treated myself to this keto-friendly soup," DiSpirito writes, "Within a few days, I no longer had to line my pockets with loads of tissues before leaving home!" High praise, indeed.
3. Spiced Chicken Soup With Cashews & Coconut
This chicken soup gets something of an overhaul but requires only five ingredients: chicken breast, bay leaves, carrots, cashews, and coconut milk. Award-winning chef and author Monisha Bharadwaj also shares some quick swaps, like using almonds or even sunflower seeds instead of cashews. She further notes that adding potato to the mix can add more body to an otherwise simple (and super flavorful) soup. Keep in mind it isn't based on a broth or stock, though, so it might not have the same benefits as other recipes.
But let's be honest, chicken soup isn't our only go-to recipe—this time of year, we're making pots of soup pretty regularly. Luckily, we're building a long list of favorites to keep us going all winter (chicken soup, included).
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.