Chicken soup might just be the ultimate home remedy, and we all have our go-to recipe, be it a family favorite or one pulled from a much-loved cookbook. And the benefits are far from folklore: A study published in the October 2000 edition of Chest suggests "that chicken soup may contain a number of substances with beneficial medicinal activity. A mild anti-inflammatory effect could be one mechanism by which the soup could result in the mitigation of symptomatic upper respiratory tract infections."

In other words, there's science behind this classic soup, and its potential ability to relieve cold symptoms. For the study, they used a fairly classic chicken soup recipe (they even called it "Grandma's Soup"): chicken, onions, sweet potato, parsnips, turnips, carrots, celery stems, and parsley, plus salt and pepper. One of the best ways to boost the health benefits of any soup recipe is using a bone broth for the base, or a homemade stock (since they're not all that different, really).

While we're all for sticking to the classic tried-and-true recipe, there are also numerous ways to edit and update classic chicken soup to make it into something new. Below, find three of our favorite healthy versions: