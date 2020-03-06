Legendary as a soul-warming folk medicine, chicken soup could be the ideal food. I’ve added yummy dumplings here for an extra measure of comfort. It is theorized that chicken soup has some anti-inflammatory properties, and anecdotally I would agree: Last winter after coming down with a bad cold, I treated myself to this keto-friendly soup. Within a few days, I no longer had to line my pockets with loads of tissues before leaving home!