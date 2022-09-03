This 7-Ingredient Dinner Recipe Is So Easy To Make & Will Keep Your Gut Happy

One of my favorite things to do for weeknight dinner is gaze into the fridge and let my inspiration strike, creating a recipe with whatever I have on hand. Last week, I opened the door, and my eyes landed on the fresh zucchini from the farmer's market and homemade tzatziki. Immediately, my brain had a flashback to my travels in Greece and knew what I was going to make: zucchini fritters!

So I got to work grating the vibrant green zucchini, salting it, and squeezing as much water out as I could. I used two eggs (lightly beaten) but you could also swap in flax eggs or another egg replacement if you follow a vegan lifestyle. From there, instead of adding traditional white flour, I went for a blend of almond flour, paleo bread crumbs (I love this brand), and Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat Flour (you can read all about that powerhouse ingredient here). For some extra flavor, I added sliced scallions, salt, pepper, and a teaspoon of Earthy Herb Spice by west~bourne—but I definitely encourage you to play around with your spice blend here!