This Little-Known Seed Is Packed With Antioxidants & Supports Brain Health

After the 2-pound bags of this unique flour arrived at my door—packaged oh-so-nicely and sealed with a tight weave of red string—I quickly looked into different ways to use this novel ingredient. The Big Bold Health team sent me an array of delicious-sounding recipes, and I opted for buckwheat pancakes (from Mark Hyman, M.D.) as my first trial run. These easy-to-make pancakes were filled with some of my favorite ingredients and spices—plus, I loved topping them with berries and a drizzle of nut butter for extra flavor, texture, and nutrients. I also tried out a recipe for almond and tartary buckwheat muffins, an awesome meal-prep option that left me with nutritious snacks for days.