Blueberries, avocados, pomegranates. Are these really "superfoods"? The more I study nutrition, the more I wonder about this label and how well it’s actually serving us as healthy eaters.

Sure, blueberries, avocados, and pomegranates are healthy ingredients worth incorporating into your diet, but is that enough to call them "super"? Maybe I’m splitting hairs, but to me, a superfood should be much more than an ingredient with high levels of select key compounds, like the antioxidants in a blueberry.

We miss the larger point when we think this way, with ingredients and their compounds left in isolation. To me, a superfood should deliver on a greater promise. It should paint a fuller picture. In fact, a superfood should be so nutritious that you could almost live off it.

In this way, a real superfood creates its own super-diet through the complete nutrition it delivers. Would blueberries alone create a super-diet for you?