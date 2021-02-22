Whether you're a first-thing-in-the-morning breakfast person or more of a mid-morning fast breaker, making sure that you're first meal of the day is something nutrient dense and delicious should be a priority. One of our favorite nutrients to focus on in the mornings is antioxidants.

Finding antioxidant-rich foods to add to your diet starts with color—if you look for rainbow foods, you're likely going to find foods with antioxidants. According to Carly Knowles, M.S., RDN, L.D., you'll find vitamin C in red or orange foods (and some yellow or green ones too); while darker green foods (like leafy greens) have offerchlorophyll and isothiocyanates, and purple or blue foods offer anthocyanins. Stocking your fridge with a mix of fruits and veggies in these colors is an easy way to make sure your meals provide diverse nutrients.

There are so many tasty ways to enjoy antioxidants for breakfast—and yes, that includes those leafy greens. It's great to mix it up and find new favorites, but there's a few we love coming back to: