How To Build A Nutrient-Dense Oats Bowl Every Morning In 3 Steps
If you want 2023 to be your healthiest year yet, you already know it starts with a good, filling breakfast. In order to get the most nutrients possible, you may think a smoothie or protein shake is the only way to check off every box—but winter doesn’t always inspire a chilled beverage.
The off-season alternate? Oatmeal. The warm dish may seem basic, but you can keep dressing up this meal again and again to keep it interesting. Plus, you can pack even more nutrients into your dish than you might think—here’s how to build the best bowl.
How to build a nutrient-dense oatmeal bowl.
In order to get the most out of your morning oats, you should focus on checking off important nutrients, including protein. Although, you probably don’t want to toss some tofu in your oats to meet your protein goal; so here, we’ve compiled a list of the best-tasting additions to make your bowl both protein-dense and delicious.
Step 1: Pick your protein.
- Collagen peptides.
- Nut butter of your choice.
- Protein powder.
- Raw almonds.
- Greek yogurt.
- Hemp hearts.
Our favorite option: mbg's beauty & gut collagen+. Not only is a single serving packed with amino acids to help meet your protein goals, but the blend also contains vitamins C and E, hyaluronic acid, biotin, L-glutamine, and even more skin-loving ingredients.*
You can even double down and add a scoop of nut butter and collagen powder to your bowl, if you feel so inclined. This is an ideal option for those looking to up their protein in 2023 (a pretty solid New Year's goal, if we do say so ourselves).
If you have an early morning sweet tooth, the chocolate mbg beauty & gut collagen+ will satisfy your craving without spiking your blood sugar, as it's made with zero added sugar. Plus, the beauty benefits are worthwhile: From promoting skin hydration to smoothing the appearance of fine lines and supporting nail health, a scoop of collagen is worth the extra few seconds in the morning.*
Step 2: Pick your fruit.
Perhaps you already have a favorite fruit to pair with oatmeal, but why not switch it up a bit? You can pick from stone fruits, like sweet black cherries, to berries of all kinds and even citrus fruits like blood oranges.
If you only eat this dish every so often, you can even opt for frozen fruit; simply thaw before assembling your bowl. This way, you’ll save money and prevent food waste (a win-win, if you ask me).
Step 3: Top it off with crunch.
To add some texture to your morning oats, toss in a handful of nuts for some crunch. You can top off your bowl with walnuts, almonds, cashews, or whatever nuts you prefer. Feel free to chuck in some chia seeds as well for some much-needed omega-3 fatty acids.
If you need a bit of sweetener, drizzle some honey or agave nectar over the top. You can even take a dash of cinnamon or nutmeg to add more flavor.
The takeaway.
While smoothies might be a great summer staple, they’re not always the most appetizing in the winter months. Instead, opt for oatmeal. Build your perfect bowl by selecting at least one source of protein, the fruits of your choice, and adding texture via nuts and seeds. If you think collagen might be your newest breakfast accessory, shop our nine top picks here to ensure you’re investing in a high-quality formula.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends, holistic skincare approaches, must-have makeup products, and inclusivity in the beauty industry. She currently lives in New York City.