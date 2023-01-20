If you want 2023 to be your healthiest year yet, you already know it starts with a good, filling breakfast. In order to get the most nutrients possible, you may think a smoothie or protein shake is the only way to check off every box—but winter doesn’t always inspire a chilled beverage.

The off-season alternate? Oatmeal. The warm dish may seem basic, but you can keep dressing up this meal again and again to keep it interesting. Plus, you can pack even more nutrients into your dish than you might think—here’s how to build the best bowl.