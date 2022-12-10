According to a study by professor of public health and social work Kathryn Braun and her colleagues at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Chinese American women living in Hawaii enjoy 90 years of life expectancy1 . That’s two years longer than women in Hong Kong (currently the longest-lived country in the world) and 3.1 years longer than women in Okinawa (previously the world’s longest-lived). Part of the explanation lies in the unique diet of Chinese Americans living in Hawaii.

By 1830, Chinese immigrants began arriving in Hawaii as contract agricultural laborers (and later to the continental United States largely to work in gold mines). Japanese and Korean immigrants came later, and in the early 20th century so did Filipinos. Each group brought their own dishes and ingredients with them. The Chinese brought leafy cabbage, soybean products, and teas. The Japanese contributed miso and their own version of tofu. Filipinos introduced seaweed (for umami) and tender tips of plants such as squash, pumpkin, cowpeas, and sweet potato vines, which they add to stews. Meanwhile, Dr. Krishnendu Ray, a food studies scholar at New York University and the author of The Migrant’s Table, tells me that immigrants from central Europe brought their cows, pigs, and pickles. “It was Asian immigrants who taught Americans how to eat greens,” he says. “In their countries, they couldn’t afford meat, so they learned how to make vegetables taste good, largely through cooking technique and use of herbs.”

East Asians have immigrated to the United States for more than 250 years, and the U.S. experienced enormous Southeast Asian migrations in the late 20th century.

Only a handful of dietary studies were recorded before World War II. Between 1896 and 1903, the University of California, Berkeley, professor Myer Edward Jaffa and his students studied the food consumption of 10 Chinese laundry workers, a dozen fieldworkers, and a dentist’s family living in and around San Francisco. He found their diets consisted largely of rice, noodles, and tofu. The laundry workers consumed yams, wheat bread, sprouts, mustard greens, dried fungus, and water chestnuts. Though their hard labor had them consuming more that 4,200 calories daily, less than 25 percent of those calories came from animal products, and only 5.5 per-cent came from sugar.

Today, Hawaii is arguably the best place in America to experience Asian-fusion cuisine. Many traditional Asian herbs and vegetables thrive in the fertile soil and mild climate of Hawaii. And throughout the island state, plantation systems—where several ethnicities shared a communal kitchen—became de facto fusion laboratories that have influenced the cuisine of today.