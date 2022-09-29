Just southwest of Japan's mainland resides an island called Okinawa. It’s approximately 66 miles long, seven miles wide, and has a population of roughly 1.4 million people—and these folks are known for their impressive longevity. In fact, bestselling authors Héctor García and Francsesc Miralles dedicated an entire book to discovering how these individuals live, titled Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life (Ikigai translates to one's reason for being or one's purpose in life.)

“As anthropologists, we traveled to Ōgimi, a little village north of Okinawa with the highest rate of centenarians,” Miralles says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. “[We took] a trip to interview the eldest people there and learn how they live, how they relate to each other, what they eat, how they move, and what are their Ikigais.” You’ll have to tune into the full episode to get the entire snapshot—but below, find a few of the most famous Okinawan diet staples.