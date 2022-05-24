 Skip to content

A Sleep Expert On The Sneaky Thing Keeping You Awake — Plus What To Do About It

Sarah Regan
The Sneaky Thing Keeping You From Sleeping Through The Entire Night

May 24, 2022 — 10:04 AM

Whether you can't fall asleep, or you've woken up in the middle of the night, no one likes to be deprived of a solid sleep. And according to sleep expert Jacob Teitelbaum, M.D., there's one sneaky culprit that could be interfering with your zzz's. Here's what to know.

Why hunger can keep you up at night.

As Teitelbaum previously explained to mbg, a common reason people can wake up in the middle of the night is actually a surge of adrenaline triggered by low blood sugar. When our blood sugar is low, it can cause an increase in the stress hormone, cortisol, which obviously doesn't mix well with a peaceful snooze.

He adds that everyday stressors can cause a drop in blood sugar, too, making you both hungry and irritable (and this is especially common around bedtime, further inhibiting dozing off).

Luckily, Teitelbaum does have some advice should stress strike before bed—and in the form of a midnight snack, no less.

What to do about it.

To help balance your blood sugar and make it easier to fall asleep—and stay asleep—Teitelbaum suggests reaching for a protein-packed snack, rather than succumbing to the cravings that a cortisol spike can often illicit. Think things like a handful of almonds or a hard-boiled egg, he recommends, over something carb-heavy or sweet.

You can also keep magnesium-rich foods like bananas, chickpeas, nuts and seeds, and dark chocolate in mind. They'll be able to satisfy your nighttime hunger, while providing magnesium, which is known for supporting sleep.*

And of course, if you want to get your magnesium fix but aren't in the mood for a bedtime snack, you can also take mbg's sleep support+ supplement, which combines magnesium and other proven sleep enhancers like jujube and PharmaGABA® for deeper sleep and more energized mornings.*

The takeaway.

Being "hangry" is never fun—but it's especially dreadful come bedtime. The next time you find yourself tossing and turning, or waking up in the middle of the night, a protein-rich snack might be just what you need to settle down.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
