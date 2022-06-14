This Hummus Recipe Has An Undetectable Blood-Sugar-Balancing Ingredient

Even the most well-balanced diets can still be lacking in valuable nutrients, so finding sneaky ways to integrate fruits and veggies into your meals is a great way to nourish your body without affecting the taste of your favorite dishes. A summertime staple spread, hummus is an excellent dish loaded with healthy fats, protein, vitamins, and minerals. But what if we added a little sprinkle of vegetables?

Over on our TikTok, @healthfulradiance_ created a rich and creamy hummus recipe perfect for hot summer days using our organic veggies+ powder to take this fan-favorite dip to the next level. Packed with 31 powerhouse ingredients (sea veggies! leafy greens! berries!), this powder will elevate the nutritional value of nearly any meal with just one tablespoon. Not to mention, it includes prebiotic fiber and probiotics, to support healthy digestion.*