This Hummus Recipe Has An Undetectable Blood-Sugar-Balancing Ingredient

This Creamy Hummus Recipe Also Packs A Veggie-Filled & Blood-Sugar-Balancing Punch
Even the most well-balanced diets can still be lacking in valuable nutrients, so finding sneaky ways to integrate fruits and veggies into your meals is a great way to nourish your body without affecting the taste of your favorite dishes. A summertime staple spread, hummus is an excellent dish loaded with healthy fats, protein, vitamins, and minerals. But what if we added a little sprinkle of vegetables?
Over on our TikTok, @healthfulradiance_ created a rich and creamy hummus recipe perfect for hot summer days using our organic veggies+ powder to take this fan-favorite dip to the next level. Packed with 31 powerhouse ingredients (sea veggies! leafy greens! berries!), this powder will elevate the nutritional value of nearly any meal with just one tablespoon. Not to mention, it includes prebiotic fiber and probiotics, to support healthy digestion.*
Created to promote a healthy gut microbiome, maintain blood sugar levels, and even provide some extra fiber, your already nutritious hummus will become the star dip at any soirée you throw this season.* Your guests won't even know they're getting their nutritious greens!*
As for what to dip in your hummus, use this as an opportunity to have another serving of veggies (we recommend carrots or celery with this recipe), or try some seed-based crackers for a boost of fiber. You can even go for a slice of toasted wheat bread or pita—combining the carb with fiber- and fat-rich hummus will help control a glucose spike.
Creamy Hummus With organic veggies+
Ingredients
- 1 cup of chickpeas
- 1 tablespoon organic veggies+
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- ½ cup tahini
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Salt to taste
Method
- Add ingredients to blender.
- Blend until smooth and creamy.
- Serve with a side of additional veggies, seed-based crackers, or toast.
organic veggies+
Helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels*