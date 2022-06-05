Getting your veggies in for the day is undeniably one of the essential parts of a well-balanced diet, but your body could benefit from eating more than just the basic produce found in your local grocery store.

In fact, sea vegetables have garnered some popularity in recent years for their vitamin and mineral content, but outside of some better-known varietals like algae and seaweed, these unique veggies don't often get a spotlight.

One of these underrated sea vegetables is chlorella. Found in fresh water, this ingredient is a variation of green algae that is packed with antioxidants and an array of benefits for the body. “Chlorella contains 10% chlorophyll, 50% protein, minerals (like calcium and iron) & essential fatty acids,” explains Megan Fahey, M.S., R.D., IFNCP.