Throw Some Pizzazz Into Your Weekly Recipe Lineup With This Korean Fried Rice Recipe

As kids we were told not to play with our food, but as adults, we’re all about it. Getting creative and playful in the kitchen keeps our passion for healthy eating alive. Spicing up our weekly recipe lineup with new and exciting flavors is the #1 way to keep the pizzazz on our plate!

Sometimes that looks like experimenting with a new flavor, other times it looks like inviting a plant-based ingredient into the mix. Or both—when you’re working with Sweet Earth Foods Plant-Based Korean Style BBQ Chik’n. Seasoned with a sweet, spicy glaze and delectable hints of garlic and onion, this meat-alternative is a jumpstart for any foodie’s inspiration. This simple ingredient is the twist your weekly recipe repertoire needs—and our Korean Fried Rice dish will prove it. But before we make you hungry…