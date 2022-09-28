 Skip to content

Sweet Earth Foods

Throw Some Pizzazz Into Your Weekly Recipe Lineup With This Korean Fried Rice Recipe

Branded Content Editor By Devon Barrow
Image by Nadine Greeff / Stocksy

September 28, 2022 — 7:00 AM

As kids we were told not to play with our food, but as adults, we’re all about it. Getting creative and playful in the kitchen keeps our passion for healthy eating alive. Spicing up our weekly recipe lineup with new and exciting flavors is the #1 way to keep the pizzazz on our plate!

Sometimes that looks like experimenting with a new flavor, other times it looks like inviting a plant-based ingredient into the mix. Or both—when you’re working with Sweet Earth Foods Plant-Based Korean Style BBQ Chik’n. Seasoned with a sweet, spicy glaze and delectable hints of garlic and onion, this meat-alternative is a jumpstart for any foodie’s inspiration. This simple ingredient is the twist your weekly recipe repertoire needs—and our Korean Fried Rice dish will prove it. But before we make you hungry…

Korean Fried Rice

Recipe Overview

Prep Time

10 minutes

Cook Time

5 minutes

Servings

4 people

Ingredients

Gochujang*

2 tbsp Gochujang*

Rice Vinegar

1 tbsp Rice Vinegar

Toasted Sesame Oil

2 tsp Toasted Sesame Oil

Honey

2 tsp Honey (or agave or maple syrup)

Canola

2 tbsp Canola or other neutral oil, divided

Mixed Mushrooms

8 oz Mixed Mushrooms (shiitake or white), cut into bite-size pieces

Carrots

1 cup Thinly sliced carrots (2 medium)

Green Onions

4 stalks Trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

Napa Cabbage

2 cups Thinly sliced (about 4 ounces)*

Red Chiles

3 small (such as red finger chiles), sliced in half horizontally - (optional)

Sweet Earth Korean BBQ Style Chikn’ Plant-Based Shreds

1 package Sweet Earth Korean BBQ Style Chikn’ Plant-Based Shreds

Cooked Brown Rice

3 cups Cooked Brown Rice

Kosher Salt

1/4 tsp Kosher Salt

Dried Seaweed

1 sheet dried seaweed, torn

Kimchi

1 cup - for garnish (1/4 cup per serving)

Method

1
Stir the gochujang, rice vinegar, sesame oil and honey together in a small bowl; set aside.
2
Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large wok or cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add zucchini and cook, stirring once or twice until golden in spots, 2 minutes. Add green onion, cabbage and peppers and cook until just tender, 2 to 4 minutes. Remove from skillet and set aside.
3
Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the skillet; add rice and stir until hot, about 1 minute. Add Sweet Earth Plant-Based Strips and cook until warm, about 4 minutes. Return cooked vegetables to the wok; add sauce and salt and stir to combine.
4
Transfer to plates and garnish with torn seaweed.
TIPS: If you can’t find napa cabbage, substitute with purple or green cabbage or bok choy. Gochujang is a red chili paste condiment popular in Korean cuisine. If you can’t find it, you can substitute it with any sweet chile paste or sriracha.

Shop this recipe

Korean BBQ Style Chik'n Marinated Plant-Based Shreds

Korean BBQ Style Chik'n Marinated Plant-Based Shreds

Korean BBQ Style Chik'n Shreds Are Seasoned with a Sweet and Spicy Glaze with Hints of Garlic and Onion

