6 Ways To Sneak More Greens Into Your Day (And Actually Stick With It)
With 365 brand new days on the horizon, we can't help but dream of the well-being that lies ahead. This time of year is all goals and resolutions, but New Year’s doesn’t have to mean total transformation either. Sure, you could aim to workout four times a week. Or maybe 2023 is the year you become a kombucha brewmaster. But what if feeling your absolute best started with simply getting more of what you know is good for you—like greens and superfoods?
Greens and superfoods—why we need ‘em.
We know that greens and superfoods are a wellness staple. But spending hours in the kitchen to get more of them can get old fast—even if we have mastered the art of smoothie-making. The thing is, sneaking more of the nutritional goodness of greens into our day (and actually sticking with it) can be easy with just a few supplements found at The Vitamin Shoppe. And trust us when we say… It’s well worth it.
Greens and superfoods have a hand in many aspects of our holistic health. Thanks to their nitrate content, dark and leafy greens are known for supporting circulation1, feeding our beneficial gut bacteria, and promoting healthy digestion. Blueberries, a superfood star, help support immune function, while walnuts2 (another top-tier superfood) are a heavy hitter for all-things-nutrition. These are only a fraction of the greens and superfoods out there… But the point is: Getting more of them is one of the simplest ways we can rock 2023. And how? We thought you’d never ask.
1. Find an everyday solution for getting those greens.
We love kale as much as any other wellness enthusiast, but figuring out how to tuck it into every meal gets a little old. Green Superfood Powder by Amazing Grass does some of the hard work for us. Added to water, juice, or your fave smoothie, this delicious drink powder delivers a unique blend of fruits and veggies. This easy routine will put a focus on nutrition in the new year, while also supporting immunity!*
2. Add superfoods to your skin care routine.
What if taking better care of your skin could also mean sneaking more superfoods into your diet? Forever Beautiful, an organic smoothie powder by Your Super, is full of antioxidant-dense superfoods, like acai and acerola, to help brighten your skin from the inside.* All you have to do is add this delicious mix to your smoothie, acai bowl, yogurt, or oatmeal, and enjoy. Two birds, one stone.
3. Give your hydration goals an upgrade.
Drinking more water is on everyone’s agenda at the start of a new year. Give your average glass of H2O a superfood kick with Total Beets Powder by Force Factor. Beets are a classic superfood with benefits galore—but who has time to regularly roast or juice them? Simply add this powder to a glass of water to support blood flow, endurance, and stamina.* This supplement promotes healthy circulation, so for bonus points: Add it to your workout water bottle.*
4. Make sure your supplement lineup has a superfood.
You have the multivitamin, the probiotic, and the vitamin D… For an effortless way to sneak more green power into 2023, add the Super Algae Spirulina and Chlorella tablets by Sunfood Superfoods to the handful.This blend of chlorophyll and chlorella algae provides antioxidants to support immunity.* You really are a few (beautifully green) tablets away from more superfoods.
5. Uplevel your next protein shake.
We all know that a good shake is the bedrock of any nutrition routine. The question is—are we making the most out of our protein powder? The Maximum Vibrance Plant-Based Advanced Daily Futurefood Powder offers 22 grams of plant-based protein (off to a great start). But it’s also full of probiotics, fiber, micronutrients, botanicals, and a beautiful blend of fruits and veggies. More nutrition and a happier gut sounds like a great way to ring in the new year.*
6. Reinspire your love for greens and superfoods.
If you’re stuck in the monotony of salad after salad, then greens and superfoods will likely lose their luster. Get excited about the power of algae with Sea Moss Superfood Capsules by Atlantic Naturals, which are trending for good reason. As one of the most complete superfoods out there, sea moss is basically a natural wonder—thought to support healthy skin, our mucus membrane, and digestive health.*
Your green routine.
As we move into the new year, we’re all thinking about what it might take to live our very best lives. What we often forget is that sometimes, the biggest changes come from the small steps we can actually stick to—like creating our very own green routine with supplements found at The Vitamin Shoppe. Harnessing the power of greens and superfoods to feel and look our best? Sounds like the perfect resolution to us.
