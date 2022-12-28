6 Ways To Sneak More Greens Into Your Day (And Actually Stick With It)

With 365 brand-new days on the horizon, we can't help but dream of the well-being that lies ahead. This time of year is all goals and resolutions, but New Year's doesn't have to mean total transformation either. Sure, you could aim to work out four times a week. Or maybe 2023 is the year you become a kombucha brewmaster. But what if feeling your absolute best started with simply getting more of what you know is good for you—like greens and superfoods?