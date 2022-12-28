6 Ways To Sneak More Greens Into Your Day (And Actually Stick With It)

We know that greens and superfoods are a wellness staple. But spending hours in the kitchen to get more of them can get old fast—even if we have mastered the art of smoothie-making. The thing is, sneaking more of the nutritional goodness of greens into our day (and actually sticking with it) can be easy with just a few supplements found at The Vitamin Shoppe. And trust us when we say… It’s well worth it.

Greens and superfoods have a hand in many aspects of our holistic health. Thanks to their nitrate content, dark and leafy greens are known for supporting circulation1 , feeding our beneficial gut bacteria, and promoting healthy digestion. Blueberries, a superfood star, help support immune function, while walnuts2 (another top-tier superfood) are a heavy hitter for all-things-nutrition. These are only a fraction of the greens and superfoods out there… But the point is: Getting more of them is one of the simplest ways we can rock 2023. And how? We thought you’d never ask.