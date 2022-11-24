I was first introduced to Shopska salad during a summer vacation to the beautiful Black Sea coast in Bulgaria. This delicious salad was served at almost every dinner, and I instantly fell in love with it. I've made it a tradition to prepare it for gatherings with my family and friends ever since.

Shopska salad is a great addition to your Thanksgiving spread because it's quick to put together and a total crowd-pleaser! You can easily customize the recipe to your liking or based on what you have on hand. As Bulgarians say, it pairs best with a glass of chilled rakia. Enjoy!