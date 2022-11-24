Skip to content
Shopska Salad Recipe: How To Make The Simple, Delicious Side

Angela Onwuka
Angela Onwuka
November 24, 2022
Delicious traditional Fattoush or bread salad with pita croutons, cucumber, tomato, lettuce and herbs on plate
Image by Qwart / iStock
November 24, 2022

I was first introduced to Shopska salad during a summer vacation to the beautiful Black Sea coast in Bulgaria. This delicious salad was served at almost every dinner, and I instantly fell in love with it. I've made it a tradition to prepare it for gatherings with my family and friends ever since.

Shopska salad is a great addition to your Thanksgiving spread because it's quick to put together and a total crowd-pleaser! You can easily customize the recipe to your liking or based on what you have on hand. As Bulgarians say, it pairs best with a glass of chilled rakia. Enjoy!

Last-Minute Shopska Salad

Serves 2

Ingredients:

  • 2 large tomatoes
  • 1 large cucumber
  • 1 stalk of scallion/green onion
  • Black olives (optional, to taste)
  • Feta cheese (optional, to taste)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon vinegar
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

  1. Dice tomatoes and cucumber, slice the scallion, and stir to combine in a bowl.
  2. In a smaller bowl, mix olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper. 
  3. Pour dressing onto veggies and stir. 
  4. If you'd like, top with a generous sprinkling of grated feta cheese and a few black olives.
Angela Onwuka is the senior CRM & Lifecycle manager at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in Business Administration from Montclair State University. She is a travel and culture enthusiast, and she speaks 4 languages (& counting). Angela spends her free time learning new recipes, practicing yoga, and enjoying the company of her friends and family.