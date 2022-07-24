We'll be the first to proclaim that calling a green goddess dressing a "dressing" is a bit shortsighted. The creamy, sturdy base allows the flavor-packed condiment to work well as a dip, a spread, a dollop, and a dressing.

Given its versatility (and incredible taste!), we wanted to bookmark a green goddess recipe that we can make in a pinch—so we turned to none other than mbg Collective member and registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN. Below is her simple, savory, and nourishing five-ingredient formula that we'll be adding to just about everything.