How To Make Divya Atler's Cream Of Fennel Soup + Health Benefits

A few weeks ago, I visited Divya’s Kitchen in New York City to celebrate the launch of Divya Alter’s new Ayurvedic cookbook Joy Of Balance. Whilst chatting all things Ayurveda, I got the chance to taste one of the new recipes—which ended up being one of the best soups I’ve had to date.

This cream of fennel soup will be my new comfort dish this fall, so I’m here to pass along the recipe for you to enjoy as well. If you want more recipes like this one, you have to check out Alter’s new book for cover-to-cover deliciousness that’s good and good for you.