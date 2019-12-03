The good news: You're not totally at the mercy of your hormones. Focusing on the right foods and specific nutrients can help get your bathroom habits back on track.

Because prostaglandins are synthesized from omega fatty acids, shifting your diet to contain more omega-3 fatty acids (from fatty fish like salmon and sardines, flaxseeds, chia seeds, hemp seeds, walnuts, or an omega-3 supplement) and fewer omega-6 fatty acids (found in vegetable oils and many processed foods) can lessen their effect and help prevent diarrhea, says Brighten.

Magnesium, an essential mineral needed to complete more than 300 biochemical reactions in the body, can help as well. "Consider adding a magnesium supplement to support healthy prostaglandins and hormones," says Brighten. "Magnesium citrate can help with constipation, but avoid this form of magnesium if diarrhea is your issue."

For managing both diarrhea and constipation, fiber is also a must. "Aiming to eat at least 25 grams of fiber daily can support healthy bowel movements," says Brighten. Soluble fiber (found in chia seeds, flaxseeds, oats, oat bran, barley, beans, lentils, psyllium, and most fruits—especially berries) can help combat diarrhea by bulking up stool; while insoluble fiber (found in fruit and vegetable skins, wheat, wheat bran, rye, and rice) may be particularly beneficial for alleviating constipation.

Of course, if these steps don't help, and you're having significant digestive distress at other times of the month as well, be sure to talk to your doc to rule out a more serious condition like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).